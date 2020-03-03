Perez: No reason why midfield teams should fear Racing Point

Sergio Perez says there is no reason why other midfield teams should fear Racing Point ahead of the 2020 season.
The Silverstone-based squad made headlines at pre-season testing in Barcelona as it arrived with a car that bared a striking resemblance to the 2019 Mercedes W10 challenger.
Some pundits have suggested that Racing Point will be the team to beat this year, but Perez says it's too early to make predictions.
MORE: Stroll: Every team can be competitive this year | Perez: RP20 the best car I've ever had to start a season
“I think there is no reason they should have fear,” he said. “We have to wait and see where everyone is in Melbourne.”
The last handful of years have seen a close midfield battle, and Perez is expecting a similar situation in 2020 - insisting that the development race will prove to be crucial during the year.
“There is very strong competition in that midfield group and we know that it will get stronger as the season progresses. It’s not important where you start in Melbourne is where you’ll finish in Abu Dhabi. So we have a long season ahead of us.
“I think we are optimistic for the season to start. But the season is so long and it’s all related to how much you can improve throughout the season, how much you can improve from now until Melbourne.
”So we have got a lot of work on our hands, but certainly we have a car that has potential.”
The Australian Grand Prix will take place from March 13-15 before Bahrain hosts the second round of the year one week later.
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Replies (7)Login to reply
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,190
Perhaps they are not afraid of (t)racing point, but the Mercedes.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
The midfield shouldn't be afraid of the Cericedes? I agree. Time will tell, but if they play their cards, they'll be in a field of their own, in between the upper field and the midfield... the midmidfield... or the mmiiddfield... Of course it'll be a challenge for them , this being low rake and all that changes vs their old philosophy, but given time I think the Cericedes might nibble at Ferrari this year.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,190
It is highly likely that, pink Mercdes would give Ferrari headaches in high downforce circuits in the early half of the season, until Ferrari flexes its muscles with sustained upgrades throughout the season, which tracing point might not be able to keep up with. But, Redbull should wouldn't be the challenger for Ferrari. They are a top-2 team now.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
Yes, RB will very likely be p2 this year.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,190
Xerox missed a great oppertunity here, by not sponsoring the pink Mercedes team. It would be quite satisfying to see the Xerox logo on that mercedes copy.
Sr. Stroll: ( ...taking the checkbook out of wallet) Alright Team! What do u need for 2020?
Andy Green: ( with Neo voice) Xerox copiers!..Lots of Xerox copiers.
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
Is it just me or have pink F1 cars become more acceptable in the last 12 months - Im kinda right there now with the look?
calle.itw
Posts: 7,962
I liked it from the get-go. Pink ain't my colour, but it's a bright, lively colour uncommon to mptor racing, so I'm quite fond of pink teams.