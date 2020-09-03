Giovinazzi determined to make fans smile watching home GP

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi has stated his intentions to do well at his upcoming home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and produce a result that will give his fans a reason to smile.

During the race last season, Giovinazzi scored his first F1 points with a ninth-place finishing, ending an eight-year stretch that saw no points scored in F1 by an Italian driver.

The Italian driver scored Alfa Romeo's only points of the season so far, with a ninth-place finish at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in July.

Giovinazzi explained to MotorsportWeek.com how his home Grand Prix at Monza holds a special meaning for him and that he is determined to produce a strong result.

He also noted his disappointment at having no fans at the circuit this year but said he hopes to make the fans watching a reason to smile, given how hard Italy was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of the year.

“My home race always means something special to me – especially this year,” Giovinazzi said.

“Italy has suffered a lot in 2020 and I’m determined to do my best to give my people a smile.

“Without fans in the grandstands, it won’t be the same but I know there are so many supporters watching from home and I’ll race for them all.

“Last year I drove one of my best races here, finishing in the points, and it would be great to have a similar result.

“We saw last weekend that we seem to have made a step forward as a team, so hopefully we can fight in the midfield this weekend as well.”