user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Giovinazzi determined to make fans smile watching home GP

Giovinazzi determined to make fans smile watching home GP

  • Published on 03 Sep 2020 16:55
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi has stated his intentions to do well at his upcoming home race, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and produce a result that will give his fans a reason to smile.

During the race last season, Giovinazzi scored his first F1 points with a ninth-place finishing, ending an eight-year stretch that saw no points scored in F1 by an Italian driver. 

The Italian driver scored Alfa Romeo's only points of the season so far, with a ninth-place finish at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in July.

Giovinazzi explained to MotorsportWeek.com how his home Grand Prix at Monza holds a special meaning for him and that he is determined to produce a strong result.

He also noted his disappointment at having no fans at the circuit this year but said he hopes to make the fans watching a reason to smile, given how hard Italy was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic at the start of the year.

“My home race always means something special to me – especially this year,” Giovinazzi said.

“Italy has suffered a lot in 2020 and I’m determined to do my best to give my people a smile.

“Without fans in the grandstands, it won’t be the same but I know there are so many supporters watching from home and I’ll race for them all.

“Last year I drove one of my best races here, finishing in the points, and it would be great to have a similar result.

“We saw last weekend that we seem to have made a step forward as a team, so hopefully we can fight in the midfield this weekend as well.”

F1 News Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,469

    is he gonna wear a jester hat on top of his helmet and mount a clown nose at the front? I hope he will wear a jester hat on top of his helmet and mount a clown nose at the front.

    • + 0
    • Sep 3 2020 - 17:49

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
264
2
Red Bull Racing
158
3
Racing Point
81
4
McLaren
68
5
Ferrari
61
6
Renault
59
7
Alpha Tauri
20
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Antonio Giovinazzi 99
Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Team Alfa Romeo Racing
  • Points 16
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 30
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Dec 14 1993 (26)
  • Place of b. Martina Franca, IT
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar