Vasseur saw no sense in changing Alfa Romeo 2020 driver line-up

Fredric Vasseur has admitted that he saw little sense in changing the driver line up at the Alfa Romeo team in 2020, as the team will keep current drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for next season.

Vasseur, who is the current team principal at the Hinwil based Alfa Romeo team, also said that he is not currently thinking about trying to attract bigger drivers into the team, as he feels that is not what the team needs.

Speaking to Blick newspaper, Vasseur said that he found such a thought pointless and that he is happy with the performance of his current driver line up.

"What good would that be?" Vasseur noted. "I do not want different drivers that are so frustrated after three races with us that they would stop.



"For our goals, which would be sixth or seventh place in 2020, we need two drivers who go well together with us on this path. Antonio improved after the summer break, and Kimi will drive for as long as he wants."

Alfa Romeo managed to finish in eighth in the 2019 constructors standings, with the team's finish of fourth and fifth with Raikkonen and Giovinazzi at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Despite Giovinazzi only scoring 14 points to Raikkonen's 43 in 2019, Vasseur believes that it only matters how the team finish in the standings, and the individual drivers' points don't really matter to him.

"It is not the points that count," Vasseur said. "It's only the championship standings that matter in the end."

However, with the majority of drivers out of contract at the end of next season, including both of the team's drivers, Vasseur thinks that there will be many rumours throughout next season as to where drivers will be in 2021.

"There will probably be a lot of rumours," Vasseur added, "but I don't want to comment on that."