Calderon stays at Alfa Romeo as test driver

Alfa Romeo has announced that Tatiana Calderon will continue as a test driver during the 2020 season.

The Colombian racer joined Sauber in 2017, and made her F1 car debut in October of 2018, driving the C37 at a filming day at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez in Mexico City.

Calderon was present alongside Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica at the unveiling of the Alfa Romeo C39 car in Barcelona on Wednesday morning.

“I’m extremely happy to continue as a test driver and become team ambassador for Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in 2020," Calderon said.

"Continuity is so important in our sport, we have been together four years and it has been a great journey which has provided me with some great opportunities to grow and learn.

"I’m very thankful to the team for their continued belief and support to my career. We are all ready to give our best this year.”

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur added: “I am delighted Tatiana will stay with our team for 2020, taking over the role of team ambassador as well.

"Over the last three seasons, she has become a part of the family and her contribution to the team is increasingly valuable.

"She has been faultless every time she stepped in the cockpit and we are looking forward to working with her again.”

After contesting a full season of FIA Formula 2 in 2019, Calderon will compete in the Japanese Super Formula championship this year.