Calderon stays at Alfa Romeo as test driver

Alfa Romeo has announced that Tatiana Calderon will continue as a test driver during the 2020 season.
The Colombian racer joined Sauber in 2017, and made her F1 car debut in October of 2018, driving the C37 at a filming day at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez in Mexico City.
Calderon was present alongside Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica at the unveiling of the Alfa Romeo C39 car in Barcelona on Wednesday morning.
“I’m extremely happy to continue as a test driver and become team ambassador for Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in 2020," Calderon said.
"Continuity is so important in our sport, we have been together four years and it has been a great journey which has provided me with some great opportunities to grow and learn.
"I’m very thankful to the team for their continued belief and support to my career. We are all ready to give our best this year.”
Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur added: “I am delighted Tatiana will stay with our team for 2020, taking over the role of team ambassador as well.
"Over the last three seasons, she has become a part of the family and her contribution to the team is increasingly valuable.
"She has been faultless every time she stepped in the cockpit and we are looking forward to working with her again.”
After contesting a full season of FIA Formula 2 in 2019, Calderon will compete in the Japanese Super Formula championship this year.
f1dave
Posts: 729
Not meaning to be overly harsh but there isn't a shred of talent here.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
It's beyond me why she's there. Because even for marketing purposes, she's not really put out there to often for people to see. The other option might be that she's paying for that role, or that she brings some sponsor, but I'm not aware of that either
elcheik
Posts: 1
Early and personal life
Tatiana Calderón Noguera was born in the Colombian capital city of Bogotá on 10 March 1993 to Alberto Calderón Palau and María Clara Noguera Calderón.[1][2] Alberto is the first cousin of Juan Manuel Santos, a former President of Colombia. María is the daughter of Rodrigo Noguera Laborde, the co-founder of the Sergio Arboleda University.[3][4] Both of her parents operate a Kia Motors dealership in Bogotá.[5] Calderón has an elder sister Paula,[6] who co-manages the career of her younger sibling with former driver Fernando Plata,[5] and has a younger brother, Felipe.[7] She was educated at the Colegio Helvetia in Bogotá from 1997 to 2011, learning English and German, along with her native Spanish,[8] and accommodated her racing with her education, sometimes having to miss weeks of school.[4][9] Calderón played football, tennis, field hockey, golf and tried horse riding before settling on motor racing at the age of nine.[7][10] Since 2012, she has lived in the Spanish capital of Madrid.[11]
Here are some answers as to why she is there...
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
@elcheik I think that looks like the background of a well-off Colombian kid. But the fact is that most kids that arrive to Formula 1 are from well-off if not straight-up rich families. In that way, it's not unlike polo or tennis. Most kids in GP2 are just as wealthy as Tatiana, but are also much more talented.