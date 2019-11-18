user icon
Raikkonen admits disappointment over missing out on podium

  • Published on 18 Nov 2019 17:21
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Harry Mattocks

Kimi Raikkonen says that he is 'disappointed' with how his Brazillian Grand Prix turned out, despite his fourth-place being his best result since leaving Ferrari at the end of 2018.

Raikkonen was running ahead of the McLaren of Carlos Sainz for the majority of the race, but lost the place to the Spaniard at his final pitstop and could manage to regain the place before the chequered flag.

Sainz crossed the line in fourth place, ahead of Raikkonen, but the two were promoted up one position each due to a penalty for Lewis Hamilton.

"Obviously a lot of things happened, but I'm disappointed," Raikkonen said. "We had the speed but the last lap I had a bit of understeer and I tried to follow the McLaren but I couldn't get past on the restart."

After a few races where the team have struggled, a fourth and fifth place in Brazil was not only the team's best result of the season, but their best result since returning to the sport as a constructor.

Raikkonen stated that his car was suffering from too much understeer for him to launch a proper attack on Sainz. 

"It was close but at least we got points with the two cars and it has been a much more positive end of the weekend," said Raikkonen.

"I am a bit disappointed that we couldn't get past Sainz but there was a bit too much understeer on the second set and just couldn't get him. On two restarts I got the run on him but I just couldn't get past.

"It could've been better but I couldn't get past him. For sure it's the best result this year and we will take it. It's a bit too late but anyhow it's positive for the team since we have been struggling so it is nice."

