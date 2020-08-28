Raikkonen yet to decide on F1 future

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen has revealed he is yet to decide if he will stay in F1 past the end of this year.

The Finnish driver's contract is due to expire at the end of this season, after signing a two-year deal with the team upon his arrival in 2019.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference at Spa ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Raikkonen explained how he was able to spend more time at home with his family this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak delaying the start of the season.

He noted how this will be one of the major influencers on the decision we will make about his future in the sport.

Raikkonen, a four-time winner of the Belgian Grand Prix, left F1 at the end of 2009, but returned in 2012 with Lotus, before a second spell at Ferrari until the end of 2018, where he moved to Alfa Romeo for the 2019 season.

“I haven’t decided yet," Raikkonen commented.

“You’d much rather race in a better position or fighting for the points, but there’s never a guarantee, wherever you go, that it’s going to be good or bad.

“I think the bigger picture is much more important for me. First of all, comes the family, the kids are getting bigger, this year I’ve been able to be more home, which is great and I think that’s what makes me decide to continue racing or not.

“There’s going to be a point where I’ll want to be home and do other things, but not yet.

“I need to decide what I will do and we’ll see. Right now, that’s the first thing to decide. I don’t really see that it would change anything in terms if I stay with them or not. Until I decide what I do, those things are not on my list.”