Raikkonen yet to decide on F1 future

Raikkonen yet to decide on F1 future

  • Published on 28 Aug 2020 15:53
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen has revealed he is yet to decide if he will stay in F1 past the end of this year.

The Finnish driver's contract is due to expire at the end of this season, after signing a two-year deal with the team upon his arrival in 2019.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference at Spa ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, Raikkonen explained how he was able to spend more time at home with his family this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak delaying the start of the season.

He noted how this will be one of the major influencers on the decision we will make about his future in the sport.

Raikkonen, a four-time winner of the Belgian Grand Prix, left F1 at the end of 2009, but returned in 2012 with Lotus, before a second spell at Ferrari until the end of 2018, where he moved to Alfa Romeo for the 2019 season.

“I haven’t decided yet," Raikkonen commented.

“You’d much rather race in a better position or fighting for the points, but there’s never a guarantee, wherever you go, that it’s going to be good or bad.

“I think the bigger picture is much more important for me. First of all, comes the family, the kids are getting bigger, this year I’ve been able to be more home, which is great and I think that’s what makes me decide to continue racing or not.

“There’s going to be a point where I’ll want to be home and do other things, but not yet.

“I need to decide what I will do and we’ll see. Right now, that’s the first thing to decide. I don’t really see that it would change anything in terms if I stay with them or not. Until I decide what I do, those things are not on my list.”

F1 News Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo
Replies (0)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,449

    I hope he finally retires. Plenty of talent out there who actually are excited and eager to be in F1. He has pretty much been a bench warmer since 2015

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2020 - 16:46
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,448

      same, it is more painful to watch him go on like this. Might aswell take Gro with him.

      • + 1
      • Aug 28 2020 - 20:44
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,449

      well you might get your wish... there is a report today that Hulk is going to Haas next year replacing Gro.

      If I could get my wishlist it would also have the following:

      - Albon back to Alpha Tauri and he engages in a brutal fight against Gasly for survival

      - Red Bull puts a worthy opponent in the other car to push Max a bit more. (Hulk, Perez, Seb)

      - Callum Illott goes to Alfa Romeo replacing Kimi

      - George Russell leaves Williams going to pretty much any other team

      - Giovinazzi out and Jean Eric Vergne or Sebastian Buemi in

      • + 0
      • Aug 28 2020 - 21:13
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,318

    His manager did and continue to do miracles around the paddock. I will not be surprised if he gets another multi year deal to buy more summer cabins around the europe.

    • + 0
    • Aug 28 2020 - 20:58

