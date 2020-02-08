As has been common in the last week, teams have been sharing footage of their cars being fired into life ahead of the 20120 Formula 1 season.
Alfa Romeo is the latest to do so, as it turned up its Ferrari-powered car in its factory ahead of pre-season testing in just under two weeks.
The Hinwil-based, Italian branded squad has stuck with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the year ahead, following from its eighth-place finish in the 2019 constructors' championship.
Watch below to see the team fires the C39 into action.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Oh yes, that is a wonderful melody! Looks like Ferrari will top my list in terms of sound this year too.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
Oh, and the Honda's been fired up too. Hard to tell, but preliminary ranking (sound) is
Ferrari
Merc/Honda
Renault
JCF1
Posts: 27
It's alive!