As has been common in the last week, teams have been sharing footage of their cars being fired into life ahead of the 20120 Formula 1 season.

Alfa Romeo is the latest to do so, as it turned up its Ferrari-powered car in its factory ahead of pre-season testing in just under two weeks.

The Hinwil-based, Italian branded squad has stuck with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the year ahead, following from its eighth-place finish in the 2019 constructors' championship.

Watch below to see the team fires the C39 into action.

