Giovinazzi receives penalty for driving too close to crane

  • Published on 22 Sep 2019 18:08
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Antonio Giovinazzi has been issued a 10-second time penalty for driving too close to a crane that was deployed to collect George Russell's stricken Williams. 

However, the penalty doesn't impact Giovinazzi's finishing position of 10th, and he retains his point.

"The race director had instructed all cars to stay to the right at the incident at Turn 8, because of the crane and marshals working the crash at that location,” stated the stewards. “There was a double waved yellow before the incident.

“While the stewards accepted the explanation of the driver that he felt he was going sufficiently slowly, and while he was driving to his SC delta time, he did however end up driving closer to the crane and marshalls than was felt safe by either the marshalls on location or the race director.

"The stewards concur. The driver had been told of the location of the incident and to stay right, but may not have considered that the crane was moving.

“The Stewards consider this to be a potentially seriously dangerous situation and a risk to the marshals, and order a ten-second penalty.”


Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Manto02

    Posts: 32

    No penalty for stewards for waiting like three laps before deploying the safety car with the Williams on track?

    • + 0
    • Sep 22 2019 - 20:04
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,931

      Not sure about a penalty, but it is odd they took so long to deploy the SC. It was obvious that it was necessary

      • + 1
      • Sep 22 2019 - 21:44

