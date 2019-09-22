Giovinazzi receives penalty for driving too close to crane

Antonio Giovinazzi has been issued a 10-second time penalty for driving too close to a crane that was deployed to collect George Russell's stricken Williams.

However, the penalty doesn't impact Giovinazzi's finishing position of 10th, and he retains his point.

"The race director had instructed all cars to stay to the right at the incident at Turn 8, because of the crane and marshals working the crash at that location,” stated the stewards. “There was a double waved yellow before the incident.

“While the stewards accepted the explanation of the driver that he felt he was going sufficiently slowly, and while he was driving to his SC delta time, he did however end up driving closer to the crane and marshalls than was felt safe by either the marshalls on location or the race director.

"The stewards concur. The driver had been told of the location of the incident and to stay right, but may not have considered that the crane was moving.

“The Stewards consider this to be a potentially seriously dangerous situation and a risk to the marshals, and order a ten-second penalty.”