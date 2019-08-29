Sep 1Album
Aug 30Album
Aug 29Album
Aug 4Album
Sep 1Album
Mercedes retaining Valtteri Bottas for a fourth season was a "smart decision", according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The Silver Arrows announced on Th...
Mercedes has confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will remain at the team for the 2020 season. The Finn was in contention for the seat alongside Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon. The 202...
Mercedes admits that the post-Mercedes destination of either Valtteri Bottas or Esteban Ocon has bearing when it comes to making a decision on its 2020 line-up. The Silver Arro...
Valtteri Bottas says that his recent rally outings are not just for fun, as he believes they are helping him improve as a racing driver. Last month, the Finn got behind the whe...
Williams driver George Russell has said that he sees no need to create a 'sales pitch' in order to secure a future drive with the works Mercedes team. Russell is confide...
Valtteri Bottas says he has a 'plan B' should he fail to retain his seat at Mercedes in 2020. Bottas is up against Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon for the drive alongside ...
Valtteri Bottas insists he is not feeling nervous when it comes to his future at the Mercedes Formula 1 team. The Finn is not yet signed up for the 2020 season and faces compet...
Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has explained why there was no investigation necessary for the contact between Charles Leclerc and Valtteri Bottas on lap one of the Hungari...
Valtteri Bottas has called Charles Leclerc's move on the opening lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix as "completely unnecessary". The pair made contact on the run-up ...
Valtteri Bottas says it's a shame to miss out on his fifth pole position of the season by such a small margin, as he was pipped by Max Verstappen by just 0.018s. The F...
Lewis Hamilton has topped the opening practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, while teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to set a lap time during the session. Bottas h...
Mercedes has arrived at the German Grand Prix with new parts aimed at improving the performance of the car's cooling system. Mercedes has failed to win just one race so far...
Mercedes has explained that it placed Valtteri Bottas on the medium compound on lap 16 of the British Grand Prix instead of the hard tyre as it believed that a two-stop was the ...
Valtteri Bottas admits he was surprised by Lewis Hamilton's fastest lap at the British Grand Prix, as he secured the extra championship point on the final lap. Running...
Valtteri Bottas says that he will come back fighting after he lost out at the British Grand Prix due to a poorly timed safety car. The safety car was deployed following Antonio...
Valtteri Bottas says it is firmly up to him to ensure he maximise every opportunity he can in order to defeat Lewis Hamilton this year the world championship fight. The Finn to...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session for the British Grand Prix, as his lap time of 1:26.732 was just 0.069s ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas did not ...
Valtteri Bottas believes that he needs to learn from his recent mistakes in Canada and Austria, and come back stronger as a result. The Finnish driver has been the only challen...
Valtteri Bottas insists that he has found a clear direction with his Mercedes W10 for the remainder of the weekend despite the issues he had during Friday. Before the on-track ...
Charles Leclerc ended the final session of practice on Friday on top of the timesheets in a disruptive outing that saw Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen end up in the barriers....
Mercedes has explained why Valtteri Bottas had a pace disadvantage towards the end of the French Grand Prix. Bottas was comfortably ahead of Charles Leclerc in the latter stage...
Valtteri Bottas believes the Circuit Paul Ricard can be improved by removing the chicane that breaks up the Mistral Straight. The chicane has been in use for the last two years...
Valtteri Bottas has ended the final practice from the Circuit Paul Ricard on top of the timesheets, as he narrowly beat teammate Lewis Hamilton ahead of qualifying. The gap bet...
Valtteri Bottas believes that Ferrari could once again offer a challenge at the front of the field this weekend, as it did two weeks ago at the Canadian Grand Prix. Ferrari, wh...
Sebastian Vettel has ended the final practice session from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in first place, laying down a 1:10.843 on the soft tyres. The German was over one-...
Lewis Hamilton has ended the opening practice session of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets, as Mercedes holds a large gap to its rivals. Hamilton's l...
Valtteri Bottas says that Ferrari will still have the top speed advantage over the Mercedes powered cars this weekend even after the German team introduce their Phase 2 engine. ...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has explained why the team opted to provide Valtteri Bottas with a new race engineer for the 2019 season. Tony Ross worked with Bottas t...
Will Mercedes' engine upgrades be enough to keep rivals behind? Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton hinted at the last race in Monaco that Mercedes will introduce their first majo...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes Valtteri Bottas will bounce back in strong form next time out in Canada. Bottas was running second in the Monaco Grand Prix before h...
Valtteri Bottas says that traffic on his out lap before his final run in Q3 denied him a chance taking pole position in Monaco. Bottas will start Sunday's race from second ...
Charles Leclerc has topped the final practice session at Monaco, setting a 1:11.265 to just finish ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas. However, Leclerc is under investigati...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has insisted that the team are not targeting a perfect 21 wins from 21 races this season after their record-breaking start to this season...
Valtteri Bottas says that if he wants to beat his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton over the course of the season then every single opportunity is going to be key. Until Ba...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton reckons that the team's 2019 challenger, the W10, is "the best car" that they have ever made in Formula 1. The comment comes in ...
Mercedes says that the lack of grip may have been the reason behind Valtteri Bottas' poor start at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. Bottas started the race from pole ...
Lewis Hamilton admits that Mercedes' dominance is not how Formula 1 should be, after the team took a fifth consecutive one-two finish of the season on Sunday. After locking...
Valtteri Bottas says he is keen to understand some "strange behaviour" he experienced with the clutch at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix. Bottas started the race ...
Lewis Hamilton says that he suffered from battery charging problems during qualifying, which had an impact on his schedule during the Q3 session. However, the Briton hailed tea...
Valtteri Bottas says he didn't expect the gap over teammate Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix to be so large. The Finn claimed his ninth career po...
Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, boasting a gap of over six-tenths of a second to teammate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas takes his third conse...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the opening practice session of the weekend, beating Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to the top spot. Bottas seemed to struggle at Turn 12 during...
Lewis Hamilton says that no one should expect the intra-team tensions that were seen at Mercedes from 2014 to 2016 prior to Nico Rosberg's retirement. At the opening four r...
Some Formula 1 drivers say it would be a "shame" to lose the Spanish Grand Prix from the calendar. The future of the event in uncertain as its current contract ...
Formula 1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn has praised Valtteri Bottas' strong start to the 2019 season. The Finn has picked up two wins from four, as has teamma...
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes his team is lucky to have a harmonious relationship between its two drivers after its strong start to the 2019 season. Mercedes has ...
Valtteri Bottas says winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday was payback for missing out on the victory 12 months ago. The Finn was on course to take the chequered flag at ...
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton believes he was "too friendly" with teammate Valtteri Bottas as the pair went wheel to wheel into Turn 1 at the start of the Azerbaij...
Mercedes once again executed a perfect weekend in Azerbaijan, as it continues to stretch out its advantage over Ferrari in the fight for the title. Ferrari failed to keep maxim...
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel said that he felt 'very uncomfortable' during the race in Azerbaijan, after damaging his soft tyres early on during the first stint. ...
Valtteri Bottas has taken his second win in four races, as Mercedes grabbed a fourth consecutive one-two finish in 2019. The second Silver Arrow of Lewis Hamilton followed in s...
Toto Wolff believes that Mercedes was able to gain relative performance over Ferrari in the cooler Baku temperatures, which took it to its third qualifying one-two of the year. ...
Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to the top spot. Hamilton ended the session less than a tenth down on the...
Charles Leclerc ended the final practice session on top of the timesheets as Ferrari concluded running 1.2 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The nearest Mercedes was over...
Ferrari came away from the second practice session as the fastest, with Charles Leclerc beating teammate Sebastian Vettel to the top spot. Leclerc's fastest time was a 1:42...
Valtteri Bottas says that he saw his poor start at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday coming. The Finn lost out to teammate Lewis Hamilton off the line, with the latter taking th...
Valtteri Bottas says that his chance of winning the Chinese Grand Prix disappeared at the start of the race. The Finn, who started from pole position, was jumped off the line b...
Valtteri Bottas admits that he feels lucky to walk away from qualifying in China after a "super close" qualifying session. The Finn got the better of teammate Lewis H...
Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to the top spot by just 0.023s. The Finn takes his seventh career pole posit...
Valtteri Bottas has ended the final practice session on top of the timesheets, beating Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel by less than four-tenths of a second. On his final qualify...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session in China, finishing just ahead of Sebastian Vettel on the time sheets. The Finn set his fastest lap on the soft tyre...
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas is concerned that the team will lose out to rivals Ferrari at the next two races in China and Azerbaijan thanks to their gains in straight lin...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Valtteri Bottas says that a plastic bag got caught in his front wing during the Bahrain Grand Prix which cost him some performance during the race. Bottas managed to cross the ...
Valtteri Bottas says that being out-qualified by teammate Lewis Hamilton for the second consecutive weekend is "not a disaster". The Finn was pipped to third place by...
Nico Rosberg believes that Valtteri Bottas is doing well in getting under Lewis Hamilton's skin so far in 2019. The Finn took the race victory two weeks ago in Melbourne af...
Valtteri Bottas believes that the regulation that now awards one championship point for the fastest lap could play a major role in the world championship fight th...
Lewis Hamilton says he managed the gap to teammate Valtteri Bottas during the Australian Grand Prix. The Briton crossed the line 21 seconds behind Bottas in second place to pic...
Valtteri Bottas has dedicated his Australian Grand Prix victory to Formula 1 race director Charlie Whiting, who passed away on the eve of the season-opening race. Bottas crosse...
Valtteri Bottas says that his Grand Prix victory in Australia was his 'best ever race'. The Finn took his fourth career victory, crossing the finish line 21 seconds ahe...
29 Aug 2019 19:43
20 Aug 2019 12:58
19 Aug 2019 17:01
18 Aug 2019 10:45
10 Aug 2019 12:16
06 Aug 2019 15:25
05 Aug 2019 14:48
03 Aug 2019 17:12
02 Aug 2019 12:31
26 Jul 2019 09:22
18 Jul 2019 11:47
16 Jul 2019 15:17
14 Jul 2019 16:53
12 Jul 2019 16:30
07 Jul 2019 16:37
28 Jun 2019 17:51
26 Jun 2019 14:12
25 Jun 2019 10:27
22 Jun 2019 13:00
21 Jun 2019 14:22
08 Jun 2019 18:00
07 Jun 2019 17:30
05 Jun 2019 17:08
28 May 2019 10:32
26 May 2019 09:45
25 May 2019 13:00
19 May 2019 14:10
18 May 2019 12:35
17 May 2019 09:35
15 May 2019 13:41
13 May 2019 11:08
12 May 2019 16:57
11 May 2019 17:28
10 May 2019 12:30
09 May 2019 19:55
01 May 2019 11:21
30 Apr 2019 09:53
29 Apr 2019 11:11
28 Apr 2019 19:45
27 Apr 2019 19:21
26 Apr 2019 16:30
15 Apr 2019 14:27
14 Apr 2019 11:18
13 Apr 2019 11:12
12 Apr 2019 09:31
06 Apr 2019 11:25
01 Apr 2019 10:19
31 Mar 2019 21:19
30 Mar 2019 21:14
25 Mar 2019 08:53
17 Mar 2019 13:33