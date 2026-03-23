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F1 Drivers 2026 - Valtteri Bottas

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77 FI Valtteri Bottas

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Carriere Valtteri Bottas
  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Cadillac F1
    77
  • F1
    Mercedes
    2025
    77
  • F1
    Sauber
    2024
    77
  • F1
    Alfa Romeo Racing
    2023
    77
  • F1
    Mercedes
    2021
    77
  • F1
    Williams
    2016
    77
  • F1
    Williams
    2013
    17
  • F1
    Williams
    2012
  • F3 Euroseries
    ART
    2010
    1
  • British F3
    ART
    2009
    1
  • FR2.0 Eurocup
    Motopark Academy
    2008
    1
  • FR2.0 NEC
    Motopark Academy
    2008
    1
  • FR2.0 NEC
    Koiranen GP
    2007
    1
  • FR2.0 UK WS
    AKA Cobra
    2007
    1

Statistics Valtteri Bottas

  • Amount of victories
    10
  • Amount of podiums
    61
  • Total races
    218
  • Total races with points
    127
  • Amount of poles
    15
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    7
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    6
  • Average points per grandprix
    7
  • Average starting position
    8
  • Average finish position
    9
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    1

Recent results of Valtteri Bottas

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Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Driver characteristics

  • Team -
  • Points 1,608
  • Podiums 61
  • Grand Prix 218
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (36)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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