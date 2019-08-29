user icon
F1 Drivers 2019 - Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

77 FI Valtteri Bottas

  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 976
  • Podiums 34
  • Wereldkampioen
  • Grand Prix participated 94
  • Country Finland
  • Date of birth Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of birth Nastola
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m

Carriere Valtteri Bottas

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Mercedes
    77
  • F1
    Williams
    2016
    77
  • F1
    Williams
    2013
    17
  • F1
    Williams
    2012
  • F3 Euroseries
    ART
    2010
    1
  • British F3
    ART
    2009
    1
  • FR2.0 Eurocup
    Motopark Academy
    2008
    1
  • FR2.0 NEC
    Motopark Academy
    2008
    1
  • FR2.0 NEC
    Koiranen GP
    2007
    1
  • FR2.0 UK WS
    AKA Cobra
    2007
    1

Statistics Valtteri Bottas

  • Amount of victories
    5
  • Amount of podiums
    34
  • Total races
    94
  • Total races with points
    78
  • Amount of poles
    9
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    40
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    34
  • Average points per grandprix
    10
  • Average starting position
    5
  • Average finish position
    6
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    1

Recent results of Valtteri Bottas

