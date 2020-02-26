user icon
Kubica: My brain told me this speed was not possible

Kubica: My brain told me this speed was not possible

  • Published on 26 Feb 2020 19:50
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica says his brain couldn't comprehend the speed he was able to take through corners during Wednesday running in Barcelona.

The Pole topped the timesheet at the opening day of test two, clocking a 1:16.942 for Alfa Romeo - its fastest lap time so far during winter testing.

Kubica joined Alfa Romeo after spending a difficult year at Williams as a full-time driver, where he was stuck at the back of the field in a car that lacked pace.

Getting behind the wheel of C39 proved to be a positive experience for Kubica, as he enjoyed the encounter with a stronger car.

“I could feel I have more grip to deliver but my brain was saying ‘Until now, this was not possible’,” Kubica said. “So it took a couple of laps to unlock the real feeling.

“But there is one big friend in this paddock. There are not many friends, but there is one big friend – downforce. Once you have this, it’s helping a lot.”

Kubica added that Alfa Romeo experienced a handful of minor issues, however nothing that stopped it from completing a majority of its planned programme.

“We did have some small issues but fortunately, they didn’t affect us with completing, I would say 90% of our programme,” he stated.

“So all good. The feeling was good, it was already good last week. We have a few parts on the car, a few modifications and tweaks. So now we have to go through the data and understand them better.

”You can expect the conditions have a big effect so we have our homework to try and understand what we can carry on, what we can improve. The next two days are very important. They are the last two days before Australia.

“Hopefully we will be ready. We know realistically what we can do but we have to make sure we are doing the best from our side.”

When asked if he expects to drive the C39 again this year now that his pre-season duties have concluded, Kubica said: “Sooner or later I would expect so. But I don’t know when.”

<< Previous article Next article >>

Replies (6)

  • Blakckh4wk

    Posts: 4

    I know that it was just testing and not race tempo, but it shows me and gives me hope that last year was just because Williams had barrow instead of a proper car. Nice to hear that Robert still can make good time in a car.

    • + 0
    • Feb 26 2020 - 22:04
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      I thought the same thing, but then it made me wonder about George Russell. Is he really super fast, or is it just a matter that the Williams care REALLY didn't fit Kubica's style and exaggerated his flaws? Whatever the case may be, I'm glad for Robert. I've said many times that based upon last year's performance he didn't belong in F1. I still don't think he proper fast, but this gives me hope that maybe I'm wrong.

      • + 1
      • Feb 26 2020 - 23:38
    • rev937

      Posts: 3

      @ ajpennypacker
      NO, no Russell is overrated driver. Williams spent all money and attention on Russell. They try so hard to promote him, and even refused to make a suitable steering wheel for Kubica. So how could Kubica show us what he can do if he was hold back by Williams ?

      • + 0
      • Feb 27 2020 - 09:42
    • Manto02

      Posts: 48

      Russell overrated? He won gp2 in front of Norris and Albon and we all seen what those two are capable of. Simply the rookies of last year were on another league confronted with the rookies of past years (with the exception of leclerc)

      • + 2
      • Feb 27 2020 - 11:22
    • rev937

      Posts: 3

      @ Manto02 Im not saying he is bad driver , Stroll won too in many series before F1 and what ? My point is that Russell didn't proved anything in F1 yet and from some reasons many try to make him super star -why ?

      • + 0
      • Feb 27 2020 - 11:53
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    "Don't give me hope..."

    • + 1
    • Feb 27 2020 - 06:12

Related news

