Kimi-Matias Raikkonen was born on 17 October 1979 in Espoo, Finland, as the son of Matti and Paula Raikkonen. Kimi has an older brother (Rami).
Raikkonen had a successful career in karts. His first race outside Finland was in Monaco where he lost his steering wheel. In 1998 he became champion of the Nordic Karting championship and from 1999 he drove for Peter de Bruijn Racing in the Netherlands.
In 1999 he won the British Formula Renault winter championship and in the year 2000, he competed in a full season in this class. Raikkonen became champion after winning seven out of ten races. Together he had won 13 of his 23 races.
From nowhere, Raikkonen suddenly got the chance to test for Peter Sauber. This test in a Formula 1 car took place in September 2000 at the Italian circuit of Mugello. Raikkonen was offered a contract by Peter Sauber for 2001. Some critics thought this switch was too quick, but Raikkonen showed from the very first race that he was made of the right stuff. He finished sixth in the opening race at the Albert Park circuit in the Sauber C20. This immediately attracted the attention of Ron Dennis. He would then drive for McLaren for five seasons, finishing second in the world championship twice.
In 2007 he made the switch to Ferrari. This was a success as he won the world title in the last race in Brazil after an exciting battle with the McLarens of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. Raikkonen was on his way to defend his title in 2008, but in the second part of the season, he had some bad luck and accidents. After his first Ferrari period, the Finn decided to stop in Formula 1. He drove in the Camping World Truck Series and dedicated himself to racing at rallies. In 2012 the Finn made a comeback at Lotus. He won two races and in his first year, he was an outside challenger for the world title. After two seasons with Lotus, he returned to his old stable Ferrari. In the following seasons, Raikkonen scored 26 podium finishes and won the 2018 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
