Kubica ends the opening day of week two in Barcelona on top

Kubica ends the opening day of week two in Barcelona on top

  • Published on 26 Feb 2020 18:00
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Robert Kubica has ended the first day of week two of testing in Barcelona, as his morning time was not usurped in the afternoon.

19 drivers took part in the eight hours of running, as Haas was the only team not to switch its line-up in between the lunch break.

Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull, and caused a red flag in the final minutes of the session, stopping on the circuit at the same time as Daniil Kvyat. 

The Russian driver ended the day in fourth place, behind the Racing Point of Sergio Perez who clocked 84 laps - the same as Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly was fifth in the second AlphaTauri car, behind his teammate but ahead of the second Red Bull machine driven by Alexander Albon. 

Albon's morning session was heavily delayed, as he failed to emerge from the garage after setting an installation for almost two hours after the green flag. 

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were seventh and ninth respectively, with Lance Stroll splitting the two Silver Arrows.

Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top ten, as he found himself facing the wrong way during the morning session following a spin at Turn 7, which caused a red flag.

Both Renaults ended the day outside the top ten, as did the Williams and McLaren duo. 

Williams suffered an engine issue in the morning, as Nicholas Latifi was forced to pull over following a puff of smoke from the rear of his FW43.

F1 News Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo
Replies (3)

  • SuperMario1

    Posts: 12

    Why are yoy guys so... speechless?

    • + 0
    • Feb 26 2020 - 22:14
  • dykov

    Posts: 1

    Roooobert! you're the hero. I remember very well the moment when he did the best time in 2011 with Renault in Valencia I was so happy about. And then the day after I could not believe what has happened... So today a big redemption after come back and struggle with Williams last year. FORZA ROBERT!!

    • + 0
    • Feb 26 2020 - 23:46
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 223

    Doesn't matter which place he takes, in race, qualies, practice or test. Myself and most of Robert's countryman, we are so proud of him. He did not win the championship but he showed a big heart and courage. An inspiration.
    I'm always laughing when my father tells a story he lived in Krakow where Robert is coming from, and there was a Kubica family on his street. He is so proud of that but no idea if this is Robert's family. But it shows we are happy of him.

    • + 1
    • Feb 27 2020 - 13:29

