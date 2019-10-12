user icon
Hulkenberg in talks with Alfa Romeo over 2020 seat

  • Published on 12 Oct 2019 11:04
  • comments 1
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed that he is in talks with Alfa Romeo regarding a 2020 race drive with the team, but has distanced himself from a possible move to Williams.

It was announced recently that Hulkenberg had lost his seat at Renault in favour of Esteban Ocon, but with few empty seats left on the F1 grid the German was left with few options.

He was in talks with Haas until the American outfit announced that Romain Grosjean would retain his seat in a surprising announcement, which left only Williams and Alfa Romeo as realistic options.

Hulkenberg has raced for both Williams and Alfa Romeo in the past, with the latter racing under the guise of Sauber back in 2013.

When asked whether he was in talks with Alfa, he said: “Well certainly, I think that’s quite obvious that I’m talking to them. But we’ll see where it takes us.”

Hulkenberg also said that expected the process of finding a drive for 2020 to move along a lot faster than it has done.

“I would have thought that things would have already moved a bit faster but here we are now in Suzuka and we don’t really have an answer yet.

“It does change the perspective slightly when you don’t have the certainty about your future. You see things a bit differently and maybe you appreciate it more. For me, the situation is what it is. I’m not uncomfortable, I have to say.

“In a way, I feel quite good and relaxed about it. I did what I could. If it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. You can’t force things.”

The German also dismissed any chance of a return to Williams, the team he raced for back in his rookie year in 2010.

"There are no discussions going on there,” said Hulkenberg to CNN Sport. “It’s a good team, obviously that’s where I started my career back in 2010 and even before that, I was a test driver there.

“But I don’t feel like I’m the right person for them right now.”

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,979

    That would be ideal. It would be better than the Haas sear. It's too bad that Raikkonen still has a contract. It really should be Raikkonen that goes.

    • + 0
    • Oct 12 2019 - 13:38
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

