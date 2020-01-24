user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Alfa Romeo sets the date for 2020 car reveal

Alfa Romeo sets the date for 2020 car reveal

  • Published on 24 Jan 2020 14:38
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alfa Romeo has announced when it will unveil its new car for the 2020 season.

The Italian outfit will take the wraps off its latest challenger on the 19th February, the morning of the opening day of pre-season testing. 

The car will be unveiled to the media in the Barcelona pit lane at 8:15 AM. In attendance will be its full-time drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, as well as its new reserve driver, Robert Kubica.

Alfa Romeo announced earlier this month that PKN Orlen, Kubica's primary sponsor, had joined as its as a co-title sponsor.

In 2019, Alfa Romeo ended the year eighth in the constructors' championship with a best result of fourth, achieved by Raikkonen at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
 

Confirmed 2020 car launch dates

Team Date
Location
 
Ferrari
 		 Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
 		 Reggio Emilia, Italy
 
Renault
 		 Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
 		 TBC
 
McLaren
 		 Thursday, February 13th, 2020
 		 Woking, UK
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Friday, February 14th, 2020
 		 Salzburg, Austria
 
Mercedes
 		 Friday, February 14th, 2020
 		 Silverstone, UK
 
Racing Point
 		 Monday, February 17th, 2020
 		 Mondsee, Austria
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
 		 Barcelona, Spain
 
Red Bull
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Haas
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
 
Williams
 		 TBC
 		 TBC
F1 News Alfa Romeo
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar