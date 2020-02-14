user icon
2020 Alfa Romeo F1 car has shakedown at Fiorano

2020 Alfa Romeo F1 car has shakedown at Fiorano

  • Published on 14 Feb 2020 10:52
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Alfa Romeo car has broken cover, as the team runs a shakedown programme at Fiorano.

The car has not yet been officially launched, as it will be presented in the Barcelona pit lane on the morning of February 19th - the opening day of pre-season testing. 

At the Fiorano shakedown, the car was run in a dark livery. However this is expected to change for testing as in 2019, the team also completed its initial shakedown on Valentine's Day in an altered livery.

Orlen branding can clearly be seen on the rear wing of the car. The Polish oil company joins Alfa Romeo as a co-title sponsor this year, with Robert Kubica holding the role of its reserve driver.

There is also a large Orlen logo on the side of the car, as well as the front wing.

For the upcoming season, the team has retained its line-up of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi. 

Raikkonen is set to break the record for the most F1 race starts in history this year at the British Grand Prix, surpassing the 322 starts from Rubens Barrichello.

Giovinazzi enters his second year of full-time F1 racing. He made his debut in the sport in 2017, competing in two races for Sauber, who would become Alfa Romeo in 2019.

F1 News
