user icon
icon

link-icon
Alfa Romeo retains Giovinazzi for 2020

Alfa Romeo retains Giovinazzi for 2020

  • Published on 04 Nov 2019 15:33
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alfa Romeo has confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi will remain with the team for the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Giovinazzi joined Alfa Romeo as a full-time driver in 2019, having competed in two races for it in 2017 when it contested under the name of Sauber. 

The Italian picked up his first points in F1 at the Austrian Grand Prix earlier this year, and has followed it up with two other top-ten finishes.

At the Singapore Grand Prix, where he eventually finished tenth, Giovinazzi found himself in the lead of the race for four laps before he made a pit stop. 

“I am very happy to be staying with the team for 2020," Giovinazzi said. "I am grateful for the incredible level of support I received in my first full season in Formula 1.

"Everyone in the team has stuck by my side since I joined and I am really looking forward to continuing our journey together. We learned a lot this year and I am confident we can make a big step forward next season.

"I won’t be a rookie anymore so there won’t be any excuses for me: I want to be competitive right from the start of the championship and repay the confidence the team has shown in me.”

The 25-year-old, who finished second in the 2016 GP2 championship, currently sits in 18th place in the drivers' championship.

Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur highlighted that the team is looking forward to extracting the full potential from Giovinazzi in 2020.

"Antonio has done really well this year and I am extremely pleased to be able to confirm he will stay with Alfa Romeo Racing for 2020," said Vasseur. 

"The way he has integrated into the team and has consistently improved throughout his first full season in the sport are very promising and we cannot wait to unlock his full potential as we continue to work together.

"Antonio has emerged as a very quick driver, even alongside as tough a benchmark as Kimi, and we expect him to develop even further as his experience grows.

"His technical feedback, work ethics and positive approach will help us continue to push our team forward, and so will the consistency of an unchanged line-up for next season."

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,024

    meh... I whether he has done enough to stay on the grid is debatable. However, it really helps that he is Italian and that Kimi hit his annual mediocrity period. Tonio has looked pretty good next to Kimi since the summer break

    • + 0
    • Nov 4 2019 - 18:07
  • xoya

    Posts: 456

    Too bad for Hulk. :/
    He is much better than some of the drivers on the grid.
    Best driver not to score a podium and 2nd best driver never to win a race (for me at least), first one being Nick Heidfeld.

    • + 0
    • Nov 4 2019 - 18:19

Related news

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Antonio Giovinazzi 99
Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Dec 14 1993 (25)
  • Place of b. Martina Franca, Italy
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar