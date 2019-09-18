user icon
icon

link-icon
Giovinazzi: Returning to racing after gap year 'not easy'

Giovinazzi: Returning to racing after gap year 'not easy'

  • Published on 18 Sep 2019 14:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Antonio Giovinazzi says returning to racing after time on the sidelines is not easy, as he believes he has developed over the course of the 2019 season.

After finishing runner-up to Pierre Gasly in the 2016 Formula 2 championship, Giovinazzi raced at the opening two rounds of the 2017 Formula 1 season for Sauber, stepping in for an injured Pascal Wehrlein.

However, he did not race again until he signed for Alfa Romeo for the 2019 campaign.

Giovinazzi has two top-ten finishes to his name, taking his best result last time out at his home race in Italy by crossing the line in ninth place - one week after crashing out on the final lap while running in ninth place at the Belgian Grand Prix. 

While the 25-year-old says that the team has done well to develop the car over the last six months, he has cited some personal improvements as the reasoning behind his recent performances 

"I spent two years without racing and to come back after two years and into F1 is not easy. From my side, it was a big improvement, also the team did a lot of improvements as well.

"There was a lot of them that showed that in the end, we could have good pace. So we just need to keep working like this. I think we are on the right way."

Giovinazzi 'working well' with veteran Raikkonen

Partnered with Kimi Raikkonen this year, the Finnish driver has scored 31 of Alfa Romeo's 34 points so far in 2019.

Giovinazzi believes he is benefitting from driving alongside an experienced teammate such as Raikkonen, who knows what he wants from a weekend. 

"He's a driver with a lot of experience," Giovinazzi commented. "He knows already before the weekend starts what he wants, at which track. During the weekend, he's always there. 

"From my side, it's really difficult because he will never [make a] mistake, he will put the car where the car, or where the potential of the car will be. 

"He's able to put it all together, I'm working really well together with him and I try to give the same feedback to the team to improve the car." 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Antonio Giovinazzi 99
Antonio Giovinazzi
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Dec 14 1993 (25)
  • Place of b. Martina Franca, Italy
  • Weight 63 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar