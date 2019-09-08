Sep 8Album
Daniel Ricciardo has had his best result of the season after finishing in fourth place at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. The Australian had started in fifth and managed t...
All three drivers that were called to the stewards in relation to the Q3 incident at Monza have escaped from the steward's room penalty free. Carlos Sainz, Nico Hulke...
Nico Hulkenberg has been cleared by the stewards and told that no further action is required for that charge. He left the track and took to the safety road throug...
Sebastian Vettel says that he was unhappy with Q3 as he didn't think that Ferrari followed the strategy that they had planned. He claimed that his 4th place was as a re...
The FIA has announced that they will be investigating the final lap of Qualifying. All the drivers except for McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr failed to make it to the s...
Daniel Ricciardo says that cheering when a driver crashes is taking on the attitude of a child. Ricciardo's comments come following a social media post from Lewis Ham...
Nico Hulkenberg says he is in no hurry to put pen to paper and secure his spot on the 2020 Formula 1 grid. The German has lost his spot to Esteban Ocon, who will partner Daniel...
Daniel Ricciardo admits he had doubts over whether or not he would compete in the Belgian Grand Prix following the death of Anthoine Hubert. Hubert lost his life during t...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits the team is interested in bringing on-board Nico Hulkenberg next season. Renault, Hulkenberg's current employers, announced on T...
Renault's Alain Prost states Nico Hulkenberg rejected a one-year extension with the team, which led it to sign Esteban Ocon. The Enstone squad announced earlier this week t...
Renault admits that it was a difficult call to make the decision to part ways with Nico Hulkenberg at the end of the 2019 season. The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that E...
Both Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg are set to take grid penalties for the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. Renault has brought an updated internal combustion engine to the ...
Nico Hulkenberg says it is a "pity" that he has lost his seat at Renault for the 2020 season. The Enstone squad announced on Thursday that Esteban Ocon would take his...
Esteban Ocon has secured a spot on the 2020 grid, as he will join Renault alongside Daniel Ricciardo. Mercedes announced earlier on Thursday that Valtteri Bottas would stay for...
Renault F1 team have expressed their desire to see a freeze in the current engine development after the new regulations enter the sport in 2021. It has been rumored that such a ...
Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul has suggested that Formula 1 should make changes to the circuits in order to improve racing, rather than the cars. These comments come af...
Daniel Ricciardo thinks that the driver situation that Ferrari find themselves in during 2019 "shares a few similarities" with Red Bull in 2014. The Australian ...
Daniel Ricciardo says Renault can't just blame poor luck for its difficult opening half to the 2019 season. The Enstone outfit currently sits sixth in the constructor...
Renault's Nico Hulkenberg says the team must ask itself some "serious" questions during the summer break after a lacklustre first half of the 2019 season. The Ens...
Daniel Ricciardo has taken issue with Kevin Magnussen's defensive tactics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the Dane moved under braking in an attempt to keep his position. R...
Daniel Ricciardo will start the Hungarian Grand Prix from the back of the field after taking on a new power unit for the race. A disappointing qualifying session on Saturday sa...
Daniel Ricciardo insists that he wasn't aware of the queue of cars that were slowing in sector 3 at the end of Q1. Ricciardo formed onto the back of the queue as a handful ...
Daniel Ricciardo says Renault is looking for redemption this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix after its disappointment five days ago in Germany. The Enstone squad suffered a...
Renault has confirmed that the truck that crash on the way to the Hungarian Grand Prix earlier this week has not affected the team's preparations for the upcoming weekend. ...
A Renault truck has crashed on the way to the Hungarian Grand Prix, as it carried equipment for the race at the Hungaroring next weekend. Renault has confirmed that ...
Nico Hulkenberg says it's 'hard to swallow' his race-ending crash at the German Grand Prix on Saturday. Hulkenberg was running in fourth place when he crashed in th...
Daniel Ricciardo says a wet race on Sunday at the German Grand Prix could see some "special" opportunities come Renault's way. However, the Australian remained ca...
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has denied that the on-track rivalry between McLaren and its engine supplier Renault has hampered its relationship this year. McLaren currently sits ...
Nico Hulkenberg says it is quite likely that he will remain at Renault in 2020 amid speculation about the future line-up of the team. With Daniel Ricciardo contracted until at ...
Sergio Perez says an issue with his steering wheel that didn't allow him to change his brake balance resulted in him hitting Nico Hulkenberg during the British Grand Prix. ...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo says he never doubted that Renaut's lacklustre Friday pace would carry over to Saturday at Silverstone. The Australian set the seventh f...
Daniel Ricciardo says that Renault is only just looking inside the top ten after Friday practice, and work is needed to improve its pace. The Enstone squad arrives at Silversto...
Nico Hulkenberg is encouraged by the pace between Renault and McLaren following Friday practice at the British Grand Prix. The German ended the second practice session in 15th,...
Renault's executive director Marcin Budkowski says the team must build momentum if it hopes to be a front runner in 2021. The Enstone squad is currently fifth in the constr...
Carlos Sainz believes McLaren's current battle with Renault shows how much the Woking squad has improved since 2018. Last year, McLaren struggled towards the back of the fi...
Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that his Renault team will uncover what was wrong with the R.S.19 over the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, and it'll turn up at Silverstone in two w...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that there was something "fundamentally wrong" with his Renault R.S.19 in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, as the Australian's bes...
Renault has confirmed that Nico Hulkenberg will be fitted with this Spec B engine or the remainder of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend. The engine was originally introduced in F...
Nico Hulkenberg is in favour of retaining the kerbs around the Red Bull Ring despite the issues they caused him and other drivers on Friday. During FP1, Hulkenberg ran wid...
Nico Hulkenberg says the current struggle the drivers endure with turbulent air is as bad as it has ever been in Formula 1. The 2019 rule changes to the aerodynamics were ...
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul admits that the team is looking at options outside of Nico Hulkenberg for the 2020 season. Hulkenberg joined Renault in 2017 after spe...
Nico Hulkenberg says he expected McLaren to be stronger than what it was on Sunday during the French Grand Prix. The Woking squad displayed sharp pace on Friday during practice...
Daniel Ricciardo says he sometimes admits to himself in the cockpit during Formula 1 races that the Grand Prix is not exciting for fans. Last time out in France, Mercedes took ...
Daniel Ricciardo has dropped to 11th place after he was handed two five second time penalties following the French Grand Prix. Ricciardo originally finished the race in seventh...
Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen have both avoided grid penalties for the French Grand Prix after a visit to the stewards post-qualifying. During Q1 on Saturday afterno...
Daniel Ricciardo has been fitted with an upgraded engine for the French Grand Prix weekend, and avoids a penalty for doing so. Ricciardo has not yet reached the number of ...
Renault will allow Sergey Sirotkin to race for McLaren should the situation arise in which Carlos Sainz or Lando Norris can't race on any given weekend. However, the terms ...
Renault's Daniel Ricciardo believes that former teammate Sebastian Vettel had more to lose overall and could not help squeezing rival Lewis Hamilton as opposed to his o...
Daniel Ricciardo says that maintaining his current level of hunger with the Renault team could see him achieve a podium finish "sooner rather than later". After a lac...
Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the team will be bringing a number of chassis related upgrades to the French Grand Prix this weekend. Buoyed by a strong showing ...
Formula 1's managing director Ross Brawn believes he sees "light at the end of the tunnel" for Renault, following their best result of the season at the Canad...
Daniel Ricciardo believes his race in Canada proved that Renault has made some strong gains in its engine department. After qualifying fourth on Saturday, the Australian droppe...
Renault confirmed that it stepped in and intervened between its two drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix as it "needed the result". Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg...
Lando Norris believes that there was 'no chance' that he could have beaten the Renault drivers in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix, as the McLaren rookie finished ...
Daniel Ricciardo says his P4 result in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix is a strong sign of the correlation he currently has with Renault. Ricciardo finished ahead of Pie...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that McLaren is the pick of the midfield after the opening day of running in Montreal. Carlos Sainz ended the second practice session in fourth, as Le...
Renault has no concerns over potentially struggling down the straights in Canada compared to its midfield rivals. Daniel Ricciardo believes that the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, ...
Renault's weekend in Monaco was much more encouraging than what its result suggested, according to managing director Cyril Abiteboul. Daniel Ricciardo qualified in seventh ...
Renault is planning to arrive at the Paul Ricard Circuit later this month with "substantial" upgrades to the R.S. 19. While Canada hosts the next round of the 2019 Fo...
Renault says its best bet at success in Formula 1 is to hold out for the 2021 regulation changes and take advantage of the shift in the rules. The French manufacturer has been ...
Daniel Ricciardo believes that Max Verstappen is quicker over one lap than four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Ricciardo partnered both drivers at Red Bull, racing along...
McLaren driver Lando Norris reckons that there was not a lot more that he could do after finishing just shy of the points, eventually finishing in eleventh positi...
Nico Hulkenberg believes that Charles Leclerc was too aggressive during his failed recovery drive during the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc's first home race driving a Fe...
Daniel Ricciardo says some last minute changes to his car's set-up paid off for Renault, as the Australian fired himself into Q3 on Saturday. Ricciardo qualified in seventh...
Antonio Giovinazzi has been handed a three-place grid penalty by the Stewards for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix. Hulkenberg was on a fast...
Daniel Ricciardo says Renault failed to maintain the strong pace it showed in the morning session at Monaco during free practice two. Ricciardo ended FP1 just outside the top t...
Daniel Ricciardo says he is not feeling downbeat about Renault's poor start to the 2019 season. The Enstone squad has failed to consistently emulate the results it was pick...
Nico Hulkenberg has been ordered by the Stewards to start the Spanish Grand Prix from the pit lane. Renault was deemed guilty of not notifying the FIA about cha ging Hulkenberg...
Daniel Ricciardo says that he narrowly avoided a Q1 exit after he made a mistake on his fast lap, which was nevertheless enough to see him progress. While he made it throu...
Renault has brought a new power unit to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix as it looks to iron out reliability woes that have hampered it so far in 2019. Although there were...
