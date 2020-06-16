user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ricciardo ends first day of Renault testing at Red Bull Ring

Ricciardo ends first day of Renault testing at Red Bull Ring

  • Published on 16 Jun 2020 18:13
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has completed its first day of on-track action since pre-season testing as it prepares for the start of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The Enstone-based squad is currently set up at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, where the opening two races of the year will take place next month.

Daniel Ricciardo was behind the wheel of the R.S. 18 for the day, managing to set 115 laps. Regulations require that any testing outside of official F1 sessions must be done in cars that are at least two years old.

MORERicciardo: Hamilton's consistent success in F1 'warrants respect'

MORE'Impatient' Ricciardo craving more victories in F1

Renault enters the year hoping to regain the status of the midfield's leading team, having lost the bragging rights to McLaren in 2019, with the latter finishing fourth in the constructors' championship.

Renault is one of many teams who are getting some on-track action before the start of the campaign, with Mercedes running for two days at Silverstone last week.

Racing Point will use one of its two allowed filming days this week in its up-to-date car as it gets up to speed ahead of the new season.

Testing will conclude for Renault on Wednesday, June 17 when Esteban Ocon steps behind the wheel, as he prepares for his full-time F1 comeback.

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Renault
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 261

    Legend

    • + 0
    • Jun 16 2020 - 19:06

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar