Ricciardo: Hamilton's consistent success in F1 'warrants respect'

Ricciardo: Hamilton's consistent success in F1 'warrants respect'

  • Published on 15 Jun 2020 11:11
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton's ability to consistently fight for world championships in Formula 1 demands respect, says Daniel Ricciardo.

In 2019, Hamilton won his sixth world drivers' title, his fifth in the turbo-hybrid era. The Briton is now just one championship away from equalling Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven titles.

Ricciardo, who spent the 2019 campaign with Renault, recently spoke to Autocar and asserted that he was in that “top group” of drivers on the F1 grid.

The Australian outlined that most of the 20 drivers possess the capacity to win, but doing so on a regular basis is a much tougher task. 

“As far as talent or ability to push a car to the limit, the skill set, there are a few of us that can get there,” he said.

“But we need the right car, and then, for this group, the difference is less about speed and more about the ability to nail results race after race. On a given day, a few of us could win. Where you have to hand it to Lewis is that he does it time and time again.

“What separates that little group, beyond the car, is the mental and physical ability to deal with everything this sport throws at you, week in, week out.

“It’s the days when your health isn’t so good, or you’re feeling a bit jet-lagged, or you’ve just had a bad week. If you can still get in the car and deliver on them, then you can be champion.”

Ricciardo not sure if he could beat Hamilton 'year after year'

Since 2014, Mercedes has been the pick of the field, winning every constructors' and drivers' titles. However, Ricciardo maintains that Hamilton's feat is still impressive, despite having arguably the best car in the field underneath him.

Ricciardo believes that he could come out on top against Hamilton in a title fight, but is not so sure if he could do so over a number of seasons.

“The point with Lewis, the point that makes him special, is that he has done that six times,” Ricciardo commented. “Even if you argue he’s had the best equipment, that achievement is remarkable.

“To stay on himself year after year, to keep pushing himself, to take on the pressure of being the one we’re all hunting: that’s remarkable.

“For all my confidence, and I’m certain I could win a title against him, could I battle and beat him year after year? I don’t know. It’s some achievement, and it warrants respect.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Renault
AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

