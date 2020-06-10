user icon
Ricciardo respects 'very honest and genuine' Vettel

  • Published on 10 Jun 2020 09:09
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo has praised former teammate Sebastian Vettel for being a “very honest and genuine” person while also commending his sportsmanship.

Vettel's future in Formula 1 remains in major doubt following the announcement that he will leave Ferrari at the end of the 2020 campaign.

The four-time world champion has been linked to seats at Mercedes and Renault in 2021, as a number of driver contract expire later this year.

In 2014, Ricciardo joined Red Bull Racing after two years at Toro Rosso, pairing up with Vettel who was on a run of four consecutive world drivers' championships.

Vettel struggled throughout the campaign and Ricciardo ended the season with three race victories and ahead of Vettel in the standings. The Australian says he grasped an understanding of Vettel as a person during the year.

“I think I really took from that year with Seb was, even through a difficult year for his standards, particular coming off our-in-a-row, he was always, on-track, very competitive and ruthless,” he said on Instagram Live.

“But off-track he always shook my hand, congratulated me and it seemed not only was he a good sportsman to me, but it seemed very honest and genuine.

“He did it away from the cameras as well. I respected him from the start but we respect each other and that was cool.”

Vettel has long kept his personal life to himself and is the only driver on the 2020 grid that isn't active on social media - something that Ricciardo says he admires. 

“I guess things relatively differently. He's such a superstar in our sport yet, yet he's not on here [social media] for example,” Ricciardo pointed out.

“He does things a little bit old school, but I guess I respect that part as well. He's not really influenced by too much. He's got his ways and he stands by them.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Renault
Replies (1)

  • Dert38

    Posts: 253

    are you stupid

    • + 0
    • Jun 10 2020 - 14:05
    • Snooky

      Posts: 42

      I don’t think you’d hear many drivers disagreeing with this. Read Mark Webber’s book, he even says similar things. He’s respectable, professional, and genuinely loves the sport. Yes he’s made mistakes behind the wheel, but that’s not what this is about

      • + 0
      • Jun 10 2020 - 19:22

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

