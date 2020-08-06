user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ricciardo: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will be 'interesting' on softer tyre compounds

Ricciardo: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will be 'interesting' on softer tyre compounds

  • Published on 06 Aug 2020 11:22
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo is expecting this weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone to be 'interesting' after Pirelli confirmed it will bring softer tyre compounds to the race.

While intentionally planned to use softer compounds for the second race at Silverstone, the plan was put into doubt after a number of tyre failures were saw in the closing laps of last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Both Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valterri Bottas suffered punctures to their front right tyres during the end of Sunday's race, with Bottas dropping down to finish eleventh, while Hamilton limped home on three wheels to take the victory.

MORE: Mercedes denies DAS contributed to British GP punctures
MORE: Pirelli retains softer compounds for 70th Anniversary GP, uncovers cause of British GP punctures

McLaren's Carlos Sainz also suffered from a front right puncture which dropped him out of the points from fourth. All three drivers were using the Pirelli hard compound tyre at the time of their incidents.

 Pirelli confirmed the punctures were caused by the tyres suffering from the 'biggest forces ever seen' on the high-speed layout at Silverstone, as drivers opted to extend their strategies after an early safety car for Daniil Kvyat's accident on lap fourteen. 

Ricciardo, who took advantage of Bottas and Sainz's issues to take fourth at last weekend's race, believes the addition of softer compounds could help mix up the race and force drivers into a two-stop pit strategy for the race.

“I think the weather looks to be hot again all weekend and that will bring some challenges. It was also very windy at Silverstone and that makes things tricky in a Formula 1 car," Ricciardo explained to Motorsportweek.com.

“We’re heading a step softer on tyres, which will certainly be interesting. We don’t see that many two-stop races and this one should be a two-stopper, so we’ll see what happens there.

“The aim will be to nail our qualifying and see if we can sneak a little further up for the start. Our race pace has been good, so let’s see what we can do."

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Renault Pirelli
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 792
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 106
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (31)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar