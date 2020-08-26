Drivers pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert ahead of Belgian Grand Prix

Multiple drivers have paid tribute to the late Anthoine Hubert ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, after an accident during the Formula 2 feature race at the event last year claimed the life of the young Frenchman.

Hubert lost his life on the second lap of the race after an unsighted Juan Manuel Correa crashed into the stricken Arden of Hubert on the exit of Raidillon corner.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the tributes to Hubert on a recent race preview on the Ferrari website, saying that while Spa holds the memory of his maiden win in F1, he will find it difficult to return to the circuit.

"The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has a special place in my heart," Leclerc said.

"While it is here that I took my first win, it is also where we lost our friend Anthoine last year. It will be difficult to return to this track and he will be in our thoughts all weekend."

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly also spoke fondly of his friend, who he had grown up with and raced alongside for many years, believing Hubert will be in everyone's thoughts this weekend.

"This year, returning to Belgium will also be a sad moment, because it is just one year ago that Anthoine (Hubert) lost his life after that terrible accident in the F2 race in Spa," Gasly told Autosport.

"I had known him since I was seven years old in karting, we were in the same school together organised by the French motorsport federation, from when I was 13 to 19 and we shared an apartment for six years. I think everyone in the paddock will take time to think of him."

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris also opened up on remembering the former Renault young driver as they return to the circuit this weekend.

"As we go to Spa again this year, we'll take the time to remember Anthoine, who sadly passed away there last year," Sainz said.

"He was an exciting young talent that was taken from us too soon, and we'll always remember him wherever we race, but even more in Spa."

While Norris added: "The whole racing community was shocked and saddened by what happened, and he'll be in our thoughts as we go racing again this year."