user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sainz: I didn't sign at Ferrari to be number two driver

Sainz: I didn't sign at Ferrari to be number two driver

  • Published on 05 Jun 2020 09:13
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Carlos Sainz insists he has not signed with Ferrari to become a number two driver to Charles Leclerc, stating in the contract there was nothing about a possible status.

Recently, Sainz was announced as the replacement for Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari for 2021, with Renault's Daniel Ricciardo taking the Spaniard's seat at the Woking team.

MORE: Sainz will only need 'a few laps' to find the limit when racing returns

MORE: Sainz has driver ability for championship success at Ferrari - Massa

Speaking recently on rumours that he could be in a possible back-up role to Leclerc for 2021, Sainz touched on what he saw when he signed the contract and that being a number two driver was not one of them.

"No, I haven’t signed anything that says I’m the second driver," Sainz told Radio Marca.

"In my contract it says, as in all the contracts I have signed, that the team is above the driver, but it does not say anything about second place or supporting anyone."

Sainz ready to 'give everything' for success at Ferrari

Sainz contemplated on his inevitable future with the Scuderia next year, stating that he is ready to give it his all in order to be victorious with the team.

He also noted that he is going to go into his first year with the team as he has approached every season and try to do the best job that he can do, assuring he can deal with any awkward situations that may arise.

Sainz also affirmed that he is not intimated by becoming a driver for a team such as Ferrari and the pressure it holds, saying that he would be the same way regardless what team he would have been driving for next year.

"What I know is that I will give everything for Ferrari and I will give everything they need, especially to try to win. I don’t care about the colour of the car," Sainz added.

"I treat all drivers equally, we are all rivals and we have to go for it. If there is a complicated situation, I would make the right decision, don’t worry."

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Sebastian Vettel Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari McLaren Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar