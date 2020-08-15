user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ricciardo confident of Renault long run pace after promising second practice

Ricciardo confident of Renault long run pace after promising second practice

  • Published on 15 Aug 2020 10:50
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on his confidence in the car after Friday's second free practice session, after finishing fourth in the session.

The Renault driver was happy with his performance throughout the session, with his time of fourth fastest keeping him within a second of the lead Mercedes drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Ricciardo was also positive on how his tyres were coping in the hot temperatures expected over the weekend at the Montmelo circuit, claiming the team are in a better place than it was a week ago at Silverstone.

“It’s been a pretty good day for us, especially the afternoon’s running," Ricciardo said.

"On the timesheets, at least, it’s another decent Friday: third last week, fourth today, so we’ll try and keep that going. Our long run was looking quite competitive as well.

“I wasn’t too happy with the car in the morning, but we made a good step in the afternoon, similar to Silverstone last week. The tricky thing here is the heat. We haven’t driven here in the heat for so long and it’s completely different to what we felt at winter testing.

“We’re trying to understand that, but we got a better grasp on it this afternoon with the tyres in a better place. We have more work to do before tomorrow, but we’ll aim to put in a good one.”

Teammate Esteban Ocon was slightly less confident in the car over the two practice sessions but was hoping for a better result during Saturday's practice and qualifying.

It’s not been an easy day, but nevertheless, we’ll work hard tonight and find some solutions," Ocon commented.

"Conditions are very warm here and that doesn’t make things easy.

“On our side, we have a bit of work to do at the moment, especially on car behaviour and finding some consistency. It was a little challenging to drive – especially with rear stability – and we’re not on top of the issue from Silverstone yet.

“The good thing is that the car has great pace and we just need to unlock it. Physically, a tough day too in the heat but I’m feeling fine and ready for tomorrow.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Esteban Ocon Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

ES Grand Prix of Spain

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Red Bull Racing
113
3
Racing Point
56
4
Ferrari
55
5
McLaren
53
6
Renault
36
7
Alpha Tauri
14
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 792
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 107
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (31)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar