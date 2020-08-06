user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren happy to partner Alonso for 2021 Indy 500 if allowed by Renault

McLaren happy to partner Alonso for 2021 Indy 500 if allowed by Renault

  • Published on 06 Aug 2020 15:03
  • comments 3
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said McLaren would be happy to partner once again with Fernando Alonso for next year's Indianapolis 500 if he is allowed by Renault.

Alonso, who will return to F1 with Renault next year, first competed in the Indy 500 with McLaren in 2017, but despite leading a number of laps throughout the race, he retired in the closing stages of the race with an engine failure.

Alonso and McLaren returned in 2019, but failed to qualify for the event. Alonso will once again partner with McLaren for this year's race on August 23rd, joining full-time Arrow McLaren SP drivers Oliver Askew and Pato O'Ward.

Speaking to Motorsportweek.com on the possibility of Alonso returning on Indianapolis for a fourth time in 2021, Brown revealed that the team would be happy to join the Spaniard if his Renault contract allows him to compete.

“I don’t know what his Renault contract says,” Brown said.

“From our point of view next year the races don’t conflict and the way Indy 500 is run the car qualifies not the driver so it is not out of the question, especially as he’ll have more experience, that if he wanted to do the Indy 500 in 2021 and his contract allows.

“I just don’t know what his contract allows – you could have a situation where someone qualifies the car for him and if he wants to compete at the Indy 500 in ’21 we’d have to see where we were at as a team but certainly that wouldn’t be something I’d be opposed to if we had a seat available.

“If he wanted to do the Indy 500 in 2021, and he was allowed to do the 500 in 2021, then that scenario could play out in a positive way.”

F1 News Fernando Alonso Zak Brown McLaren Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • denis1304

    Posts: 279

    McLaren was ready to buy him a seat for 2019 race after DNQ, but Alonso didn't want that.

    • + 0
    • Aug 6 2020 - 20:41
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,411

      Because it would be a really soft move for a guy that can definitely qualify on merit.

      This is also good evidence for people that like to parrot the old narrative that Alonso is toxic and never leaves teams in good terms: 1. McLaren still wants to have a relationship with him and 2. He's going back to Renault a third time. Seems to me that the only ones that have a problem are Ferrari.

      • + 0
      • Aug 6 2020 - 21:11
    • denis1304

      Posts: 279

      Can't wait for him to get back to F1. Hopefully more teams will be competitive in 2022.

      • + 0
      • Aug 6 2020 - 22:26

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 132
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 78
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (39)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar