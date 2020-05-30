user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Norris seeking help from Verstappen on partnership with Ricciardo at McLaren

Norris seeking help from Verstappen on partnership with Ricciardo at McLaren

  • Published on 30 May 2020 14:04
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren's Lando Norris has said that he is looking to ask Max Verstappen for help on what to expect as a teammate to Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.

Ricciardo was confirmed to be moving to the Woking squad and partnering Norris in 2021 when it was revealed that current driver Carlos Sainz would be replacing Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari.

Verstappen and Ricciardo were teammates at Red Bull for almost three seasons after Verstappen was promoted from Toro Rosso before the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris revealed that Verstappen was able to help him with what to expect when Sainz joined McLaren in 2019 after the pair spend over a year as teammates at Toro Rosso, and was hoping he would do the same for Ricciardo.

“Max gives me a lot of good tips, he knew a lot about Carlos,” Norris told Sky Sports F1,

“He knows a lot about Daniel. That’s part of it, you’ve got to get to know your teammates. As much as you want to get along, and sometimes they don’t, you want to know what their weaknesses are and their strengths are and so on. If anyone can tell me them then that’s a benefit.

“You want to have fun in F1 and that’s what I want to do, but at the same time you need to work well with your teammate and as a team, but your biggest competitor is also your teammate.

“It’s going to be tough and there’s going to be a lot of things I need to learn from Daniel, but whoever has tips on what makes Daniel angry, I’m sure Max will be the guy to ask.

Difficult to know how Ricciardo works in a team

Despite having a positive relationship with Ricciardo in the paddock, Norris admits it is difficult to understand how the former Red Bull driver would operate inside the garage.

Norris also talked about how McLaren teammate Sainz also proved his talent upon his move to the team last year and that he expects a similar story with Ricciardo.

“It’s hard to know what to expect until you are really there,” Norris added. “Before 2018, no one really had the same perspective of Carlos until last year. He really shone a lot more and his personality came out a lot more.

“I want to say that was a bit down to me and how open I was as a teammate but there was never these memes about Carlos in 2018 or before that. In 2019 and 2020 everything exploded a lot more.

“So, from the outside, you never really know what to expect, or know much about a driver until you work with them. That was the same for me with Carlos.

“It’s the same with Daniel. Obviously I know Daniel a little bit more than I did Carlos going into the season. But there’s still a lot of things I don’t know with how he works and how sneaky he is with things - more behind the scenes kind of stuff. I will find out next year.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Carlos Sainz Jr Lando Norris Ferrari McLaren Renault
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Dert38

    Posts: 242

    lil slut

    • + 0
    • May 30 2020 - 14:33

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar