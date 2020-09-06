Renault to be rebranded as Alpine F1 Team from 2021

It has been revealed Renault is set to be rebranded as the Alpine F1 team for 2021.

Renault confirmed the change this morning, as well as a new livery for the team that will be based on the colours of the French flag.

Alpine, a name more associated with rallying, was chosen to be rebranded due to the regulation and rule changes for 2022, in which the team hopes to be able to return to the podium.

The drivers have already been confirmed for next season, with Fernando Alonso returning to the team to partner Esteban Ocon from 2021 onwards.

Luca De Meo, CEO of Groupe Renault commented;

“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport.

"We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity.”

While Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul noted how the change will bring a new meaning to the team as well as a new livery on the grid, as the team look to become challengers once again when the regulations change for 2022.

“This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport. Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility," Abiteboul explained.

These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines. The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motorsport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance.

The implementation of the "budget cap" will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value. Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”