Renault to be rebranded as Alpine F1 Team from 2021

Renault to be rebranded as Alpine F1 Team from 2021

  • Published on 06 Sep 2020 11:04
  • comments 8
  • By: Coilin Higgins

It has been revealed Renault is set to be rebranded as the Alpine F1 team for 2021.

Renault confirmed the change this morning, as well as a new livery for the team that will be based on the colours of the French flag.

Alpine, a name more associated with rallying, was chosen to be rebranded due to the regulation and rule changes for 2022, in which the team hopes to be able to return to the podium.

The drivers have already been confirmed for next season, with Fernando Alonso returning to the team to partner Esteban Ocon from 2021 onwards.

Luca De Meo, CEO of Groupe Renault commented;
“Alpine is a beautiful brand, powerful and vibrant, that brings a smile to the faces of its followers. By introducing Alpine, a symbol of French excellence, to the most prestigious of the world’s automotive disciplines, we are continuing the adventure of manufacturers in a renewed sport. 

"We are bringing a dream brand alongside the biggest names, for spectacular car races made and followed by enthusiasts. Alpine will also bring its values to the F1 paddock: elegance, ingenuity and audacity.”

While Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul noted how the change will bring a new meaning to the team as well as a new livery on the grid, as the team look to become challengers once again when the regulations change for 2022.

“This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport. Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colours to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility," Abiteboul explained.

These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines. The new regulatory and financial framework will establish the conditions for a fairer motorsport in its redistribution of revenues; simpler and progressive in its governance.

The implementation of the "budget cap" will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value.  Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”

Fernando Alonso Cyril Abiteboul Renault
Replies

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,485

    So even Renault wanna distance themselves from the Renault brand! XD

    Nah, jokes aside (yes it was a joke), it sounds nice and all, but this'll be yet another red white blue car in a grid full of red white blue cars. yellow is Renault's racing colour, and yellow, pink, orange and green are fun and less used colours. Use them! stand out a bit!

    • + 0
    • Sep 6 2020 - 13:19
    • Kean

      Posts: 690

      I like the fact that they'll be racing in those colors. Hoping for predominantly blue, Alonso back in a blue Renault. Perhaps a livery akin to Manor, but with less red.

      • + 0
      • Sep 6 2020 - 13:30
    • Observer

      Posts: 6

      Renault own Alpine sports car brand , and Alpine 110 is good accepted in the segment.
      ( Nice design, Light chassis , engine on the rear , 0-100 km/h 4.4 sec, 260 km/h top speed)
      They want expland Alpine brand , so therefore Renault wants to rebrand F1 team to Alpine-Renault.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2020 - 16:32
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,485

      I know the reason, just find the choice of livery colours boring. Short of black or gray, red, white and blue in any given combo is the go-to for the averagest average f1 livery. At least have the mild 7 livery bacj then.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2020 - 19:06
  • f1dave

    Posts: 780

    Alonso ?

    • + 0
    • Sep 6 2020 - 17:31
  • f1ski

    Posts: 705

    Rumor that Abitaboul will be replaced by Budkowski.

    • + 0
    • Sep 6 2020 - 17:55
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,485

      would be the best decision they've done in a long time.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2020 - 19:04
    • f1ski

      Posts: 705

      Calle couldn’t agree more.

      • + 0
      • Sep 7 2020 - 19:19

