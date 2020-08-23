user icon
Drivers say turn eight at Turkey would be 'flat' in current cars

Drivers say turn eight at Turkey would be 'flat' in current cars

  • Published on 23 Aug 2020 13:05
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Multiple drivers have expressed their opinions for the possible return of the Turkish Grand Prix on the 2020 calendar, with excitement across the board for a possible return to Istanbul Park.

Turkey is set to be confirmed by F1 for a November slot, with the race taking place before the final two races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, bringing the total number of races this year to 17,

Only four drivers out of the current grid have previously raced at the track in F1, the last Grand Prix taking place at the circuit in 2011.

Speaking to Autosport, multiple drivers have expressed their delight of the return of the track, with Haas' Romain Grosjean, who won at the circuit in GP2 in 2008 and 2011, claiming the notorious turn eight will be 'good for the neck'

Red Bull's Alexander Albon claimed the fast left-hander should be easily flat in the current generation of F1 machinery.

"I don't think we'll even [have to] try," Albon said.

"Maybe the start of the out lap. But still, it will be fun.

"It looks really cool, I'm excited. Liberty and Formula 1 are doing an amazing job choosing these kind of circuits.

"I don't know if it's coincidence, or if they're just choosing them because they're the ones that are open to races [like] Mugello, Imola, and Turkey.

"We're going to some of the best circuits in the world. It's going to be a proper circuit. I'm all for it."

Renault's Esteban Ocon also spoke positively of the circuit, agreeing with Albon on how quick turn eight could be.

"Turkey is a fantastic circuit," Ocon said. "If it comes to the calendar, awesome.

"It's an old-school circuit, something I was watching on TV when I was younger. [The] massive left-hander, flat-out, is going to be pretty impressive."

F1 News
Replies (1)

  • ajpennypacker

    So excited about this track. I'd even say it's one of the best tracks ever. I don't remember boring races there. Thay is referring to on track action. On the side it was a massively dull affair

    • Aug 23 2020 - 18:46

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

