Ricciardo confident of challenging Verstappen if not for Gasly and Perez

Renault's Daniel Ricciardo was confident he could have kept up with the Red Bull of Max Verstappen had it not been for the alternating strategies of Pierre Gasly and Sergio Perez when the race restarted after the safety car.
Gasly and Perez were the only two drivers not to pit when the safety car came out for the accident between Antonio Giovinazzi and George Russell, and both cars managed to split Verstappen and Ricciardo on the restart.
Ricciardo said after the race he was sure he could have kept up with his former teammate had he not have to pass Gasly and Perez to reclaim his fourth position.
"We had pace, we had a lot of pace," Ricciardo noted.
"I was just frustrated. I know it was out of our control but with Gasly and Perez's strategies, obviously, it put a buffer in between Max and myself on the restart. I think, without that, I genuinely think we could have hung with him on the hard.
"Whether we could have passed him or not, I don't know but I think we could have had a much better chance."
Ricciardo also revealed how his initial battles with Gasly and Perez led to his tyres starting to overheat, to which he had to wait a couple of laps until he could push on them again.
The Australian driver took the fastest lap on the final lap after closing down on Verstappen rapidly in the closing stages of the race but insisted he could not have gone much longer than the chequered flag pushing as hard as he was on the hard compound tyres.
"The pin was out as soon as I passed Gasly," Ricciardo assured
"I think, fighting with Perez and Gasly, the tyres overheated and it takes a few laps for them to come back and then once it did, it just kind of crept up and crept up.
"I wasn't leaving anything on the table and then on the last lap, I put everything into it but that wasn't sustainable, those laps for much longer. I feel like I used everything."
calle.itw
Posts: 8,462
I dunno, I feel he'd likely have wasted his tyres chasing p3 for realsies. but they are getting there, Renault might actually be best of the rest. At least until the PU penalties start raining in. RP have a great base car, but it's still new to them, and correlation is likely tricky between on and off track data. And McL have a good quali car but are lacking in race pace.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,453
Yeah, I think it would have been marginal at best for Ricciardo to challenge. At the same time, the very fact that it's being discussed as a possibility says a lot about their progress. Also the fact that Ricciardo finished doing the fastest lap, just 3 seconds behind a very careful Max says a lot.
Let's hope it's true. A powerful Renault team would be very good for F1. Mclaren is definitely better than last year as well. The midfield battle is possibly the most exciting I've ever seen in F1. It would also be great to see what Fernando can do in a fast car next year. Ricciardo in a Mclaren. Racing Point clearly has massive potential. Alpha Tauri potentially "borrowing" parts from Red Bull like RP did with Mercedes... Lots going on.
f1ski
Posts: 691
Here is an alternate view. Is it out of the realm of possibilities Renault was given approval of an engine upgrade outside of the token system to keep the peace so to speak. That is the assurance the FIA gave Renault. I won't discount Ricciardos great drive. He is in my mind one of top in F1 right now.
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,320
I also think that, if my grandmother is queen Elizabeth, i would have inherited the throne. Could have, would have makes no difference at the end of day. Great drive though from RIC.