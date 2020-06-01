Ricciardo, Leclerc speak out on social media against racism

More Formula 1 drivers have spoken out against racism following Lewis Hamilton's public message on Sunday night, when he urged fellow F1 stars not to be silent “in the midst of injustice”.

Protests have ignited in the United States over the last week following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Sunday night, Hamilton wrote on Instagram: “I see those of you who are staying silent, some of you the biggest of stars yet you stay silent in the midst of injustice.”

Since the six-time world champion's message, more F1 drivers spoken, including Daniel Ricciardo, who says racism must be tackled with “unity and action” rather than violence.

“Seeing the news the last few days has left me saddened, what happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in today’s society is a disgrace,” the Australian wrote on Instagram.

“Now more than ever we need to stand together, unified together. Racism is toxic and needs to be addressed not with violence or silence but with unity and action. We need to stand up, we need to be a WE. Let’s be better people. It’s 2020 ffs. Black lives matter.”

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc admitted that he was apprehensive over posting about such issues on his social media, but affirmed he was wrong to hold back.

“To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and this is why I haven't expressed myself earlier than today,” he said.

“And I was completely wrong. I still struggle to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos I've seen on the Internet. Racism needs to be met with actions, not silence.

“Please be actively participating, engaging and encouraging others to spread awareness. It is our responsibilities to speak out against injustice. Don't be silent.”