Renault admits Alonso is 'an option' for 2021

Renault has confirmed that Fernando Alonso is an option for it as it looks to sign a second driver alongside Esteban Ocon in 2021.

Earlier this month, McLaren announced that it had penned a deal with Daniel Ricciardo for next year, which will see the Australian leave Renault after two seasons.

A number of drivers have been linked with a move to the Enstone-based squad, including Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso, with the latter last competing in F1 in 2018.

Alonso's two drivers' championships came in 2005 and 2006 when he raced for Renault, however the team is currently not in a position to fight at the front of the field - it's instead looking to regain superiority in the midfield after losing fourth place in the constructors' championship to McLaren last year.

MORE: Domenicali: Alonso return would give F1 'another level'

MORE: Renault commits to long-term F1 stay

Speaking to RMC Sport about who could snap up the vacancy at the team, Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “There are be a lot of drivers. There are good drivers who will be available next year.

Commenting on Alonso's name being specified in the interview, Abiteboul said: “The one you mentioned is an option. There are others.”

As well as the option of proven F1 pilots, Renault currently has two junior drivers, Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou, who are set to compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship this year.

Abiteboul affirmed that Renault would take its time on deciding who will partner Ocon at the team in 2021.

“The only thing I can say is that we are going to take the time to reflect,” he said. “This is an extremely important decision.

“We did not want to get into this kind of activism that there has been on the part of Ferrari and McLaren, for reasons that are theirs. Frankly, to decide on a driver when the season has not even started, we thought it was a little strange.”