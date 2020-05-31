user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Renault admits Alonso is 'an option' for 2021

Renault admits Alonso is 'an option' for 2021

  • Published on 31 May 2020 13:04
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has confirmed that Fernando Alonso is an option for it as it looks to sign a second driver alongside Esteban Ocon in 2021.

Earlier this month, McLaren announced that it had penned a deal with Daniel Ricciardo for next year, which will see the Australian leave Renault after two seasons.

A number of drivers have been linked with a move to the Enstone-based squad, including Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso, with the latter last competing in F1 in 2018.

Alonso's two drivers' championships came in 2005 and 2006 when he raced for Renault, however the team is currently not in a position to fight at the front of the field - it's instead looking to regain superiority in the midfield after losing fourth place in the constructors' championship to McLaren last year.

MOREDomenicali: Alonso return would give F1 'another level'

MORERenault commits to long-term F1 stay

Speaking to RMC Sport about who could snap up the vacancy at the team, Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said: “There are be a lot of drivers. There are good drivers who will be available next year.

Commenting on Alonso's name being specified in the interview, Abiteboul said: “The one you mentioned is an option. There are others.”

As well as the option of proven F1 pilots, Renault currently has two junior drivers, Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou, who are set to compete in the FIA Formula 2 championship this year.

Abiteboul affirmed that Renault would take its time on deciding who will partner Ocon at the team in 2021.

“The only thing I can say is that we are going to take the time to reflect,” he said. “This is an extremely important decision.

“We did not want to get into this kind of activism that there has been on the part of Ferrari and McLaren, for reasons that are theirs. Frankly, to decide on a driver when the season has not even started, we thought it was a little strange.”

F1 News Fernando Alonso Cyril Abiteboul Renault
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,261

    It would be massive mistake to spend money now on costly pilots. Experienced mid field drivers like Raikkonen , Perez, Hulkenberg provide better value.

    • + 0
    • May 31 2020 - 20:54

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 132
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 78
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (38)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar