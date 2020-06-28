Brown: Ricciardo and Norris will make most exciting F1 pair in 2021

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes that the team's 2021 pairing of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo will be the 'most exciting' on the grid.

Back in May, it was announced that Ricciardo will switch to McLaren as a replacement for the Ferrari-bound Carlos Sainz. McLaren came close to signing Ricciardo for the 2019 season, but the Honey Badger decided that Renault was the more promising option.

Ricciardo and Norris both have big personalities and fanbases, with the Australian known as the joker of the paddock and Norris the 'meme lord' of Formula 1. The pair already have a good relationship after their off-track antics in 2019, with this line-up bound to be a fan favourite next season.

Brown is happy to have signed Ricciardo, but also has doubts that the team will be able to provide a car capable of winning straight away. He had this to say on the F1 Nation podcast: “Daniel's a driver that we wanted a couple of years ago – we've been on record that we're Daniel Ricciardo fans."

“He obviously chose to go to Renault last time around, but we got our man this time. He's a seven-time Grand Prix winner."

“I think he's capable of winning the world championship in the right car immediately. I don't think we'll give him a championship car, being realistic, in '21, but hopefully, we'll give him something he can demonstrate his talent in.

“He's very exciting on the track, he's very exciting off the track and I think the combination of Daniel and Lando, I can't think of a more exciting combination of drivers. I like where they're at in their careers and their age, so I think it's going to be very exciting.”