Renault helps produce new COVID-19 treatment device

Renault has assisted in the production of a new device created to help doctors treat those suffering from COVID-19.

The design, which has been called the 'Oxford Box’ is a new aerosol shield which places a barrier between the patient and the medical staff, all the while allowing ease of access.

Renault engineers have used their knowledge of Computational Fluid Dynamics, which is used to develop F1 cars, to help the University of Oxford’s Simulation, Teaching & Research unit in the creation of the tool.

“We modelled the speed, direction and air flow as we would in F1 and were thus able to advise the best placement, size and shape of the box to take its protection level to near 100% for the treating medic,” said Renault’s Head of CFD, Paul Cusdin.

“The models were complex to establish, but by applying the principles we would do in developing a car, we were able to improve its protection and condense development from months to weeks.

“F1 is once again proving its capacity to apply its thinking, technology and processes in speeding up the help we can give to those in genuine need. I hope this will be yet another tool in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.”

F1 teams have been active in the fight against the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of over 440,000 people so far.

Last month, Ferrari announced a brand new ventilator that it designed in partnership with the Italian Institute of Technology, while Mercedes also produced a breathing aid to help patients.

Bianca Tingle, Consultant anaesthetist at Oxford University Hospital, said of the new 'Oxford Box': “It is unique because it is completely collapsible, easy to stow away – space is a precious commodity in hospitals – and is much easier to clean than other similar devices being developed, which helps enormously with infection control.

“These were the key features we were looking for. It adds a vital layer of protection for clinical staff. Removal of PPE (‘doffing’) is the riskiest moment for us, but keeping aerosols inside the Oxford Box greatly reduces contamination of us and the surrounding area.”