user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ricciardo admits he held discussions with Ferrari

Ricciardo admits he held discussions with Ferrari

  • Published on 29 May 2020 11:13
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo admits that he held discussions with Ferrari before he opted to join McLaren for the 2021 season.

Earlier this month, a seat emerged at the Italian squad when it announced that Sebastian Vettel would be leaving at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Ricciardo was heavily linked with the open drive, however Carlos Sainz was announced as Ferrari's new driver for 2021, paving the way for Ricciardo to take the Spaniard's place at McLaren.

MOREBrown in favour of Ricciardo/Norris entry for Bathurst 1000

MOREMcLaren 'rippling with excitement and anticipation' over Ricciardo's arrival

"There have been discussions [with Ferrari] already from a few years back,” Ricciardo admitted to CNN. “And that continued all the way through to now. So yeah, I won't deny that. But obviously it's never really come to fruition.

"Everyone says it would be a good fit, obviously, with my name and all the background stuff, but yeah, I try not to get emotionally caught up in any kind of situation.

"I see how Carlos is a fit for the team. So I don't really look at it like 'why not me?' I just look at it: Yeah, Carlos had a very strong 2019. He's a bit of hot property right now, and I guess it's a good fit for where they are at.”

'No light bulb moment with McLaren decision'

Ricciardo joined Renault in 2019 after spending the whole turbo-hybrid era up to that point with Red Bull Racing, where he picked up seven grand prix wins.

The Australian endured a difficult maiden season with the Enstone-based outfit but denies that there was a “light bulb” moment that made him decide to leave for McLaren. 

“There wasn't any moment, which was like a light bulb and said, 'Yes, that's what I need to do', the 30-year-old said.

“Equally, there wasn't something I saw in McLaren which created that or there wasn't something in Renault which created the moment of 'I have to move on.’ The discussions with McLaren go back to even before 2018, and I guess continued over time.”

F1 News Daniel Ricciardo Ferrari McLaren Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • essaouira311

    Posts: 88

    He did the right thing.
    He's a very good and gentle guy and he would have no future at Ferrari at the moment.
    The Italians need a "bad" guy as a driver this period (and, of course, a non-Italian team leader).
    Charles is a really bad guy. He has no mercy. Just like Max.
    I believe that we are gonna see extremely tough clashes between Charles and Max in the following years. Even tougher than Prost-Senna, as in that case there was only one bad guy (A. Senna).
    As for Danny's aspirations for a championship, that's a different story.
    After all these years, I still believe he is not of the champion kind.

    • + 0
    • May 29 2020 - 13:04
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 410

      I agree with you on his championship mettle - he's very good but not consistently outstanding. That said, its about being in the right car at the right time - a change to McLaren is a good a bet as any right now ahead of 2021/2022. Let us hope McLaren get through the current financial pressures quickly.

      • + 1
      • May 29 2020 - 13:07

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 772
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar