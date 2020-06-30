user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Sirotkin retained as Renault F1 reserve driver in 2020

Sirotkin retained as Renault F1 reserve driver in 2020

  • Published on 30 Jun 2020 12:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Sergey Sirotkin will continue in his role as Renault's reserve driver throughout the 2020 season, the Enstone-based team has confirmed.

Sirotkin first took on the role with Renault in 2017 before he parted ways with the team the following year, as he joined Williams as a full-time driver on the 2018 grid.

However, the Russian lost his seat to Robert Kubica at the end of the season and he returned to Renault last year, where he carried out duties as its reserve driver.

Sirotkin also held the same role at McLaren, however no situation arose that required him to step into the car as a replacement.

MORESirotkin reveals losing F1 drive 'even more painful now'

In 2020, there is added focus on reserve drivers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as they would be required to race the car should a driver test positive for COVID-19.

“It’s great to be back with Renault DP World F1 Team as Reserve Driver,” Sirotkin said. “I know the team very well having been with them throughout the 2019 season.

“I understand the importance for a team to have a driver ready to fill in quickly should the opportunity arise, especially given the current situation the world is in.

“I’ve been keeping sharp and focused and I would be well prepared to race a Formula 1 car again. I’m looking forward to seeing my friends at Renault soon.”

Renault confirmed that Sirotkin will be present at the races this year, starting with the season-opening race in Austria this weekend.

Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul added: “We’re pleased to welcome Sergey back to the team for this year. Given the current circumstances we find ourselves in, we must have plans in place for any situation which might occur.

“We know Sergey very well and he, likewise, knows the team. We’re looking forward to welcoming Sergey this weekend in Austria.”

F1 News Sergey Sirotkin Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Sergey Sirotkin
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Aug 27 1995 (24)
  • Place of b. Moskou, Russian
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.84 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar