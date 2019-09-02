Kevin Jan Magnussen was born on 5 October 1992 in Roskilde, Denmark, as the son of former Formula 1 driver Jan Magnussen and Britt Petersen.
In 2005, Magnussen started his karting career. After the year 2005, he won the Peugeot Super Kart ICA Junior Championship and the NEZ Championship in the ICA Junior class in 2006.
In 2008 he made his debut in cars. In his debut year he immediately won a race, set the fastest lap and achieved the pole position for a race in the NEZ Formula Ford Championship. In 2008 he drove six races for Frits van Amersfoort in the ADAC Formel Masters Championship, achieving two podiums. The most important championship for Magnussen that year was the Formula Ford championship in Denmark.
He became champion with eleven victories in fifteen races. In 2009 he came second in the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC championship and in 2010 he switched to the ATS Formula 3 championship in Germany. After a third place in the 2011 British Formula 3 Championship, he became a test driver at McLaren. Magnussen drove in the Formula Renault 3.5 series for two seasons and became champion in 2013.
At the end of 2013, an opportunity arose to replace Sergio Perez at McLaren in 2014. In his very first race in Formula 1, Magnussen drove to the podium. It turned out to be the only real highlight of the season. After a year on the bench, he signed for Renault in 2016.
After another difficult year, he made the switch to the Haas F1 team in 2017. In 2018 he finished ninth in the championship with the American team.
Kevin Magnussen says he has no idea what caused a "random" turn in pace during the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dane ran 25 laps into the race on the soft compou...
Kevin Magnussen says that Formula 1 was purer in the early 70s, when the sport wasn't "perfect" and driver safety wasn't an important factor. F1 has been work...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that changing the team's line-up during the 2019 season wouldn't make sense, and would be a "desperate move". Its cu...
Kevin Magnussen says the mood within the Haas camp hasn't always been down this year, as it has experienced some high moments during the first half of the 2019 season. The ...
Haas F1 Team's Kevin Magnussen has branded the team's 2019 challenger, the VF-19, as the most inconsistent of all the cars built by the team so far. Magnussen suffered ...
Daniel Ricciardo has taken issue with Kevin Magnussen's defensive tactics at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the Dane moved under braking in an attempt to keep his position. R...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the consistent clashes between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen are getting old. The two teammates came together once again in Germ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he is still not over the collision between Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen at the British Grand Prix. Two weeks ago...
Romain Grosjean says that his car "felt a lot better" last weekend in Silverstone, where Haas reverted the Frenchman's car to its Melbourne specification. K...
Kevin Magnussen says he has no concerns over his and Haas' future amid the struggle it is currently enduring. The American squad has gone four races without a points finish...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he couldn't believe he watched his two cars collide on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnus...
Kevin Magnussen has revealed that he was very close to signing for Force India in 2014. The Dane made his debut in 2014 for McLaren, spending just one season with the team and ...
Kevin Magnussen admits that he didn't think a late change to his set-up would work as well as it did on his to qualifying fifth. The Dane will be demoted back to 10th place...
Kevin Magnussen will drop five places on the grid following qualifying in Austria, as Haas was forced to change his gearbox. An issue was detected with the gearbox on Saturday,...
Haas believes that it is more in the mix this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix after a strong day of running on Friday. Romain Grosjean ended the second practice sessio...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the French Grand Prix weekend was the worst in the American team's four-year history in Formula 1. Romain Grosjean failed to progr...
Kevin Magnussen admits he would love to race at Le Mans with his father sometime in the future. Jan Magnussen, a former Formula 1 racer himself, took part in his 21st 24 Hours ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that he is not thinking about the American squad's driver line-up at the moment, as he is more concentrated on fixing missed opport...
Kevin Magnussen says that Formula 1 can't return to the style of cars that the sport had in the 1970s and 80s. Magnussen believes that F1 shouldn't return to slower car...
Kevin Magnussen says he never felt more hopeless in a race car than during the Canadian Grand Prix. The Dane languished at the back of the field for the entire race, finishing ...
Kevin Magnussen believes he may be at an advantage starting from the pit lane after his heavy crash at the end of Q2 on Saturday. On the exit of the final corner, the Haas driv...
Kevin Magnussen will start Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix from the pit lane due to the extent of the damage following his crash during qualifying. Magnussen hit the wall at t...
Ferrari's upgraded power unit worked well for Haas in Monaco and there is nothing negative to report, according to Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The new engine was ...
Kevin Magnussen has dropped to 14th place after receiving a penalty for cutting the chicane at the Monaco Grand Prix. The Dane crossed over the white lines while battling Sergi...
Kevin Magnussen says he is optimistic that he and his Haas team can have a strong race in Barcelona on Sunday. Haas has been much closer to the top three teams this w...
Kevin Magnussen is still struggling to find pace in the Pirelli tyres after the opening day of practice in China. Magnussen's race in Bahrain two weeks ago was problematic,...
Lewis Hamilton Hamilton did not have the car to challenge Ferrari in qualifying, or for most of the race. However, after changing tyres he had a few good battles on his second ...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says he is "amazed" by Haas' dip in performance during the Bahrain Grand Prix. At qualifying on Saturday, the Ameri...
Kevin Magnussen concedes that Red Bull is likely already out of Haas' sight in 2019 after just the first Grand Prix of the year. Red Bull secured a podium finish at the sea...
Kevin Magnussen says that this years car is "pretty good" and that he is very happy with the teams starting point for the season. Haas managed 6th and 7th in...
Kevin Magnussen has avoided a grid penalty for the Australian Grand Prix, after it was deemed he was released unsafely into the pit lane during Saturday's qualifying session...
The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with the four days of running providing us with more insights into how the 2019 season could shape up. Below, we'v...
Charles Leclerc topped the morning session from day seven of testing in Barcelona, heading the timesheets with a 1:16.361. The lap time marks the fastest we've seen at pre-...
Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen believes the new simplified aero regulations for this season are making cars easier to follow after following a car during yesterday's te...
The first week of pre-season testing is done and dusted, with the second test set to get underway on Tuesday. Teams will be aiming to clock up more mileage and turn up the pace...
Charles Leclerc has topped the morning test session in Barcelona, setting a lap time of 1:18.247. Leclerc's fastest time was just a tenth slower than Vettel's fas...
Haas has launched its 2019 car in Barcelona, one hour prior to the start of pre-season testing. The American squad showcased its livery at an event in London over a week ago, r...
Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen hopes the new rule changes for 2019 will end the fuel saving problem in recent years, which the Danish driver branded a 'joke.' One of the...
Haas F1 has hinted at its new livery that it is set to unveil on Thursday, February 7. The American squad has taken on energy drink company Rich Energy as its title sponsor for ...
Haas F1 Team are the latest team to announce the date their 2019 livery launch, setting the date for Thursday 7th February. The team enter a new era and are expected to showcase...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is confident that his team can end the 2019 season as the top midfield team. Haas battled Renault for the 'best of the rest' spot la...
Kevin Magnussen admits that Formula 1 is far from what he thought it would be as he aims for the day he can target higher than a seventh-place finish. Magnussen will contes...
Kevin Magnussen has said that one of Haas' biggest strengths is that it has not succumbed to a blame culture. He claims the team's positive atmosphere hel...
Romain Grosjean says that Haas was scaring Renault throughout the 2018 season, and thinks the Enstone squad should continue to be scared going forward. The two manufacturer...
Kevin Magnussen believes that current teammate Romain Grosjean is faster over one lap than Jenson Button. Magnussen was paired with Button for a single season at McLaren in 2014...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that the new aerodynamic regulations in 2019 will only increase the gap between the top three and the rest of the field. The n...
Valtteri Bottas says that he broke down and cried like a baby following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where a race victory was snatched away from him in the final laps of the race....
Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steier says that there are no excuses for losing points throughout the 2018 season. The American squad missed out on a number of top ten finishes...
The 2019 grid has finally been completed after Lance Stroll was officially announced at Racing Point. Although there was never any doubt over the deal, the confirmation mea...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Alexander Albon will be making his Formula 1 debut next season, there is just one seat left to fill for the 2019 grid...
Romain Grosjean believes his first lap in Q3 was one of his “best laps” in his entire career which earned him a P7 start for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Haas drive...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, marginally beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen to the top spot. Verstappen, who ended the o...
Max Verstappen has topped the first practice session from the Yas Marina Circuit, storming clear at the front. The Dutchman set a 1:38.491, which was just under half a second qu...
Following Williams' announcement that Robert Kubica will be making a remarkable comeback to Formula 1 next season, there are just two seats seats left to fill out for t...
Haas team principal Gunther Steiner has said that the American outfit is still in "learning mode". Haas is in its third year of competing in the sport, and the team ha...
With just one round remaining in the 2018 Formula 1 season, Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has conceded that fourth place is out of reach for the American squad. The team ...
Pirelli has announced the tyre selections each driver has made for the Brazilian Grand Prix in just under two weeks. The Italian tyre supplier selected the super soft, ultr...
Romain Grosjean has praised the Haas F1 team following its result at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday. Grosjean crossed the line in eighth place, only behind the Sauber of Cha...
Pirelli says that the fastest strategy to compete the Brazilian Grand Prix is a one-stop. On Friday, blistering on the super soft tyres led some to believe that a two-stop strat...
Sergey Sirotkin and Kevin Magnussen have both received reprimands in Brazil after the stewards deemed the pair drove too slowly on their in-laps during qualifying. Bot...
Valtteri Bottas has topped the second practice session in Brazil, pipping teammate Lewis Hamilton by the smallest of margins. Bottas' best lap time was a 1:08.846, which was...
Kevin Magnussen believes that Haas hasn't been able to utilise the full potential from its 2018 car due to the inexperience of the team. The American squad has been fig...
The FIA has announced the names of who will be speaking in the usual Thursday and Friday press conferences in the US. Drivers face the press on Thursday, while team bosses, tech...
Amid doubt over his future in Formula 1, Brendon Hartley says that he is entering the final two races of the season in a good frame of mind. The Kiwi has not yet signe...
With just two rounds remaining in the 2018 season, teams have shifted their main focus onto the development of their 2019 cars. And Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is pleas...
Pirelli has announced the tyre selections each driver has made for the Brazilian Grand Prix in just under two weeks. The Italian tyre supplier selected the medium, soft and...
Romain Grosjean has conceded that something is not quite working between Haas and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. In its three year history as a Formula 1 team, Haas has suffe...
Romain Grosjean says that driving around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on hypersoft tyres was like "driving in the wet". The pink-walled tyre offered little gr...
The FIA has released an updated list on the power unit component usage for each driver. Drivers can use up to three elements of any part of the power unit before penalties start...
Renault driver Carlos Sainz is adamant that the team can't rest on its laurels following its positive result in Austin. The Enstone squad crossed the line with both of its d...
