F1 Drivers 2019 - Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Jan Magnussen was born on 5 October 1992 in Roskilde, Denmark, as the son of former Formula 1 driver Jan Magnussen and Britt Petersen.

The career of Kevin Magnussen

In 2005, Magnussen started his karting career. After the year 2005, he won the Peugeot Super Kart ICA Junior Championship and the NEZ Championship in the ICA Junior class in 2006.

In 2008 he made his debut in cars. In his debut year he immediately won a race, set the fastest lap and achieved the pole position for a race in the NEZ Formula Ford Championship. In 2008 he drove six races for Frits van Amersfoort in the ADAC Formel Masters Championship, achieving two podiums. The most important championship for Magnussen that year was the Formula Ford championship in Denmark.

He became champion with eleven victories in fifteen races. In 2009 he came second in the Formula Renault 2.0 NEC championship and in 2010 he switched to the ATS Formula 3 championship in Germany. After a third place in the 2011 British Formula 3 Championship, he became a test driver at McLaren. Magnussen drove in the Formula Renault 3.5 series for two seasons and became champion in 2013.

Team changes of Kevin Magnussen

At the end of 2013, an opportunity arose to replace Sergio Perez at McLaren in 2014. In his very first race in Formula 1, Magnussen drove to the podium. It turned out to be the only real highlight of the season. After a year on the bench, he signed for Renault in 2016.

After another difficult year, he made the switch to the Haas F1 team in 2017. In 2018 he finished ninth in the championship with the American team.

  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 100
  • Podiums 0
  • Wereldkampioen
  • Grand Prix participated 76
  • Country Denmark
  • Date of birth Oct 5 1992 (26)
  • Place of birth Roskilde
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m

Carriere Kevin Magnussen

  • Serie
    Team
    Year
    #
  • F1
    Haas F1
    20
  • F1
    Renault
    2016
    20
  • F1
    McLaren
    2015
    20
  • F1
    McLaren
    2014
    20
  • F1
    McLaren
    2013
  • F1
    McLaren
    2012

Statistics Kevin Magnussen

  • Amount of victories
    0
  • Amount of podiums
    0
  • Total races
    76
  • Total races with points
    21
  • Amount of poles
    0
  • Times beaten team member (race)
    26
  • Times beaten team member (qualis)
    25
  • Average points per grandprix
    1
  • Average starting position
    13
  • Average finish position
    13
  • Average positions gained
    0
  • Highest position
    5

Recent results of Kevin Magnussen

