Ricciardo: Reverse grid races not a priority change for F1

Daniel Ricciardo says introducing reverse grid races is not on top of Formula 1's priority list of items to change.

In recent weeks, the possibility of reverse grid races being introduced at double-header weekends this year gained traction, and the idea was presented to the F1 teams.

With Austria and Great Britain hosting two races in 2020, the plan would see a 30-minute race on the Saturday of the second weekend, with the cars lining up in reverse championship order.

The grid for Sunday's grand prix when then be formed by the finishing result of Saturday's race.

Although most F1 teams were in favour of the format change, Mercedes confirmed that it opposed the plan and without unanimity, it could not be pushed through.

Ricciardo acknowledges that he understands why some people want to see the new format introduced, but believes it could lead to “messy” scenarios.

“I’m not always old-school, but I guess it’s not really the first on our priority list of things to change in the sport,” he said on an Instagram Live chat.

“I can see how some fans would be like ‘yeah, it would be great to have the fast guys trying to come through the field’ and all of that, I see that point of view.

“But I don't know, I can see a lot of scenarios where it wouldn’t work, and it would just make things a little messy. I can see why from a couch potato [point of view], as I am right now, it could be exciting.

“But I think from a purist and a real racing point of view, I don’t think we need to go there just yet. That’s the best way to say it.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently outlined the reasons behind Mercedes' rejection of reverse grids.

The Austrian said that some teams “may decide to DNF a car and start the next weekend on pole” while also admitting it would hamper Mercedes' charge to a seventh consecutive double world championship.