user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Kvyat crash prompts extra tyre barrier for 70th Anniversary GP

Kvyat crash prompts extra tyre barrier for 70th Anniversary GP

  • Published on 07 Aug 2020 09:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

An extra tyre barrier has been added to the outside of Becketts corner ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone in response to Daniil Kvyat's crash last Sunday.

Kvyat lost control of his AlphaTauri on the entry to the corner during the race, spinning off the circuit and slamming the armco barrier at the end of the corner, destroying his car in the process.

Fortunately, Kvyat emerged from the massive accident unhurt. The cause of the accident was determined to be a puncture on the rear of Kvyat's car as he entered the high-speed corner.

On Thursday, FIA race director Michael Masi confirmed the addition of the tyre barrier, added to protect drivers from such an impact as saw with Kvyat's crash.

"A tyre barrier approximately 36m long has been installed at the rear of the Turn 11 run-off area," Masi said.

Ocon blames tyre cuts on missing kerb at Chapel

Speaking on Thursday to the added features to the circuit in time for this Sunday's race, Masi also confirmed the changes to the kerbing at Chapel corner.

A number of drivers ran wide at the corner over the weekend, often hitting the dirt from where the kerb was removed of this year's race. It was confirmed by officials at Silverstone during the week that the kerb would be added back in time of this weekend's race.

Renault's Esteban Ocon suspected the removal of the kerb could have contributed to cuts in the tyres saw by multiple teams over the course of the British Grand Prix.

"There is now no kerb anymore [at Turn 13] which there was before, so now you run in the dirt and then you go on to the kerb and that could also damage the tyres," Ocon told Autosport.

"I don’t know if it came from the carbon debris or just the track being very hard with the tyres or the new cars running wider than I was used to in 2018. But we’ve seen more damage and more cuts to the tyres than we have ever seen."

 

 

F1 News Daniil Kvyat Esteban Ocon Renault Alpha Tauri
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

GB F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
146
2
Red Bull Racing
78
3
McLaren
51
4
Ferrari
43
5
Racing Point
42
6
Renault
32
7
Alpha Tauri
13
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

RU Daniil Kvyat 26
  • Country Russian
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1994 (26)
  • Place of b. Ufa, Russian
  • Weight 58 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar