user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Renault confirms Alonso for 2021 F1 season

Renault confirms Alonso for 2021 F1 season

  • Published on 08 Jul 2020 12:59
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Renault has confirmed Fernando Alonso will rejoin the team for the 2021 Formula 1 season alongside Esteban Ocon.

Alonso last raced in F1 in 2018, as he opted to walk away from the sport following a handful of difficult years with McLaren.

Earlier this year, Alonso's manager Flavio Briatore insisted that the Spaniard was ready to rejoin F1 having spent two years on other projects such as the World Endurance Championship and the Dakar Rally.

“Renault is my family, my fondest memories in Formula One with my two World Championship titles, but I’m now looking ahead,” Alonso said.

“It’s a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level.

“I have principles and ambitions in line with the team’s project. Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my team-mates. The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I.”

Alonso's return to Renault marks his third stint with the team, having originally joined it in 2003. In 2005 and 2006 he won back-to-back world titles before linking up with McLaren in 2007.

However, Alonso would find himself back at Renault the following year after a turbulent season at McLaren alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The 38-year-old spent two years at the Enstone-based squad during his second stint before leaving for Ferrari, where he came close to winning the 2010 and 2012 championships.

After five years at the Italian squad, he moved back to McLaren, however the results failed to come for the Spaniard as the Woking outifit struggled towards the back of the field.

Alonso currently has 314 grand prix starts to his name, as well as 32 race wins and 97 podiums.

F1 News Fernando Alonso Renault
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • Jutlandia

    Posts: 188

    Now we are again going to hear all if his complaining and whining.
    This is a big mistake...

    • + 0
    • Jul 8 2020 - 13:50
    • Dert38

      Posts: 279

      me doesn't thinks so

      • + 0
      • Jul 8 2020 - 15:44
  • xoya

    Posts: 551

    This is a Yoke...

    • + 1
    • Jul 8 2020 - 13:51
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 305

    It seems Sebastian is out of competition

    • + 0
    • Jul 8 2020 - 15:39
  • Dert38

    Posts: 279

    gl gl gl Nando

    • + 0
    • Jul 8 2020 - 15:44

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Styrian Grand Prix

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
37
2
McLaren
26
3
Ferrari
19
4
Racing Point
8
5
Alpha Tauri
6
6
Renault
4
7
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 132
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 78
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (38)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar