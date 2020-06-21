Haas not worried about lack of pre-Austria track time

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says that his team will not be at a disadvantage due to not having a test prior to Austria.

A number of teams have taken to a race track in the last handful of weeks to prepare for the start of the 2020 season, which has been delayed by the coronavirus.

The first weekend in July will see the Austrian Grand Prix take place, with a new normal set to be witnessed as teams practice strong hygiene and social distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.

Most teams have tested with two-year-old cars in preparation, but Racing Point used one of its two annual filming days to rack up a handful of laps at Silverstone earlier this week.

MORE: Steiner confident Haas will remain in F1 beyond 2020

MORE: Steiner: Upgrading Haas' F1 car throughout 2020 will be 'very difficult'

Steiner affirms that Haas is not undertaking a shakedown, but doesn't see the situation as damaging for the team.

“We are not having a shakedown,” said Steiner. “Obviously you would need to use a filming day and also we don’t have the capacity.

“The drivers are ready to go. I don’t think they need a lot of training. It’s nice to do but for us, at the moment, it’s not a priority to do a shakedown.

“Our guys are working in the factory in Banbury to put the car together. They have to do social distancing there while they work. So I’m not worried about that one. And for sure we practiced the new protocols in the garage instead of out on the track.

“It’s used a little bit as an excuse to do a shakedown, which I guess if you have the finances you do it to be sure, but we take a little bit more risk in these things because I know we have got good people.

“We will deal with it the best we can and be in the best position we can be for Austria. Could we do a shakedown? Yes. Are you worried? No.”