Steiner: Abu Dhabi 'a good place' for F1 season finale

Steiner: Abu Dhabi 'a good place' for F1 season finale

  • Published on 08 Dec 2019 13:18
  • comments 1
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that Yas Marina Circuit is a strong place for Formula 1 to host the final race of the season. 

The track in Abu Dhabi first hosted the season finale in 2009, and again in 2010, when Sebastian Vettel clinched his first world championship. 

It has held the last race of the campaign every year since 2014, with Lewis Hamilton winning his 2014 crown there, before Nico Rosberg became champion two years later in the Middle Eastern country. 

The track has received some criticism for its layout and lack of exciting final races, but Steiner says it is impossible to predict how exciting a race or championship will be. 

"We can’t decide where we have a good show or not. It’s so unpredictable. I think as a venue it’s a very nice place to finish the season.

"Racing here, I don’t know… it's because of the track layout, it's never really been a very good show. But today, Lewis walked away with it," Steiner said of Hamilton's win last weekend.

"I don’t think it was a bad show. Some of the races this year were very interesting so you always compare it. ‘This was good’ and if the next is mediocre, it’s bad."

Prior to Abu Dhabi becoming the traditional end of season race, Brazil held the final round of the year, which saw some exciting title deciders such as 2008 and 2012.

But Steiner says Abu Dhabi creates its own special atmosphere, even if a greater sporting impact is generated in Sao Paulo. 

"I don’t think it’s the wrong place, would you like to finish the season in Brazil? Yes from the sporting point, but the whole atmosphere, it’s great here. More like the people, for the show and not the sport, this is good.

"Look at the amount of people that come here, people having fun. It’s a very good place. The racing is sometimes not the best here but we always say ‘we need to have better race cars’.

"But then we judge after Melbourne, which didn’t produce a lot of interesting races. But it’s always a good show in Melbourne because it’s a good place. At least the people that want to enjoy themselves, it’s a good place."

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,678

    A good place for the F1 finale if one wants a wonderful naptime story. Seriously, I sat and organized my excel sheet about F1 while I had it in the background, and that excel sheet has mostly been left alone this year since I was glued to the screen at most events. There is but one good thing about the track: that tunnel leading from the pits to the track. That is literally all I think is good about it.

    • + 0
    • Dec 8 2019 - 14:07

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

