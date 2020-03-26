user icon
18 races in six months is 'crazy' - Magnussen

  • Published on 26 Mar 2020 13:40
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kevin Magnussen says that hosting up to 18 races in the second half of 2020 would be a “crazy” objective for Formula 1 to carry out.

The start of the current season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the opening eight races impacted.

While most events so far have been postponed, Australia and Monaco have cancelled their events for the year, reducing the calendar to 20 events.

Earlier this week, F1 CEO Chase Carey spoke of the sport's hope of getting the 2020 championship underway in the summer, with 15 to 18 races being held.

However, Magnussen says that it would be a huge operation for F1 to carry out, with all involved going months without seeing their families.

"18 races in six months is actually crazy," he told Viasat. "But if it's like that, then so be it and we'll see our families again at Christmas. I'm not saying it's impossible, but it's going to be a huge task."

The potentially condensed calendar could see a change in format to a two day weekend: “Maybe that's cool to try,” Magnussen said of the idea. “Anyway, we just want to race again as soon as possible.”

Replies (2)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,994

    That's almost one race a week. Have to agree with K-Mag, they might wanna reconsider this amount of GPs.

    • + 0
    • Mar 26 2020 - 17:36
  • siggy74

    Posts: 113

    More link some one may want to look at the typo,s before publishing ;p

    Maybe they could do qualifying on Friday... Race Saturday and then A second race Sunday... cut out the travel and move times for the teams and keep some form of gap, lets see who`s got the stam for a long weekend ;p

    • + 0
    • Mar 26 2020 - 21:45

