Ollie Bearman delivered a sensational drive at the Mexican Grand Prix, finishing fourth — not only his best result as a rookie but also one of the best performances in Haas F1 Team’s history. Behind the scenes, Esteban Ocon played a crucial role in securing that result, helping his young teammate fend off attacks and manage the race to perfection.

Haas’s Strongest Weekend of the Season

It was a weekend to remember for Haas. The team collected 14 championship points, matching their best-ever result from the sprint weekend at the Chinese Grand Prix earlier this season. Only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris finished ahead of Bearman, who kept his composure throughout a demanding race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

For the American team, Bearman’s P4 equals their best finish since 2018, when Romain Grosjean finished fourth in Austria — a result that stood as a milestone in Haas’s brief but eventful Formula 1 history.

Ocon’s Strategic Role

Ocon revealed after the race that his teamwork was key to Bearman’s success. “I defended against Oscar [Piastri] and tried to protect Ollie,” the Frenchman told international media. “I made sure Piastri lost a few seconds in that fight — about four to six, I think — which really helped. Overall, the car felt fantastic. I’m happy with our performance this weekend and everything we learned. Luck wasn’t on our side in every session, but we can be proud of what we achieved.”

While Bearman claimed the spotlight, Ocon himself crossed the line in ninth place, adding vital points to Haas’s tally. The double-points finish marks a major step forward for the team, which had struggled for consistency earlier in the season.

A New Chapter for Haas

Haas’s resurgence in Mexico is seen as a sign that the team’s upgrades are finally paying off. Their car handled the high altitude well, and the strategic coordination between Bearman and Ocon proved decisive.

Bearman’s fourth-place finish — just behind three world champions — underscores his growing maturity and potential. For Haas, it’s a reminder that with the right teamwork, even the underdogs can make history.