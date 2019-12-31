user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
Complicated cars 'the beauty' of Formula 1 - Grosjean

Complicated cars 'the beauty' of Formula 1 - Grosjean

  • Published on 31 Dec 2019 13:54
  • comments 2
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

Romain Grosjean has spoken out about the concept of trying to make Formula 1 simpler, saying that in general, the complexity of the cars is what gives the sport it's beauty.

Haas endured its worst season since joining Formula 1 in 2016, scoring only 28 points throughout the season, with Grosjean managing only 8 of those points.

MORE: 2019 poor results down to the car 'just not being good enough' - Grosjean

Despite the team struggling throughout the season, Grosjean believes that such complications were always going to be found within a new team such as Haas.

"It's the pinnacle of motorsport," Grosjean explained. "Whenever you want to get to the top of whatever you do, its always going to be complicated. On top of tennis, or any sport or business, it's complicated.

"I guess if we do it, it is because we love it and we have people that are willing to do it behind us. It must stay complicated, it's just the way it is.

"It's the most complicated car on the planet and it's the fastest on the planet. Sometimes, yes it goes too far but that's also the beauty of it. The development of driving the future of what we will see in cars."

Always 'a war' between big and small teams in F1

Grosjean explained how he feels that Formula 1 could learn from the tense midfield battle that was fought between the teams throughout the year.

However, Grosjean admits that there will always be disagreements between the big teams and the smaller teams, despite the 2021 regulations looking to tighten up the grid.

"Is Formula 1 perfect at the minute? No." Grojean questioned. "Is the midfield great? Yes. Can we learn from it? I think so.

"Is [the 2021 regulations] enough? The midfield teams say no, the top teams say yes. It just always going to be a war between the big and the small.

"But I think Liberty are trying and I have got good hopes that we are going to have some good fun in the future."

<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,117

    Irresponsible drivers are the bane of the sport.

    • + 1
    • Dec 31 2019 - 17:20
    • siggy74

      Posts: 101

      No No No, it wasn't me...

      i had the racing line :D its Kevin`s fault, what was he doing...Rofl

      • + 0
      • Jan 3 2020 - 10:29

Related news

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AE Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Yas Marina Circuit - Tyre testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Lewis Hamilton the strongest driver so far in the 21st century?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,947 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14 2019
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar