  • Published on 29 Oct 2025 17:48
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Oliver Bearman is nineteen. He dreamed his entire life of F1. That dream became reality when Haas signed him for 2025. This is more than a promotion. It's proof that the route to F1 has fundamentally changed. 

 "I wouldn't be here without you" 

Bearman's first words after the announcement went to Ferrari Driver Academy. "Quite simply, I wouldn't be here without you." Not hollow thanks. Genuine recognition. 

Ferrari actively wanted Bearman at Haas. Haas wanted him too. Strong, strategic alliance. Modern F1 works this way: political support from top team plus strategic placement at customer team are as important as raw talent.

The deal was "several months ago" already done. Timing of announcement around home race? Classic marketing move to maximize impact. 

Why Bearman was chosen: 

● Ferrari Driver Academy political support crucial 

● FP1 performances more important than F2 results 

● Professional attitude during tests convincing 

● Sensational Saudi Arabia substitute proved potential 

● Steiner spoke positively about choice 

● Modern evaluation process not only on junior results 

FP1 more important than championship 

Ayao Komatsu was clear. Bearman's performances in Free Practices were more important than his F2 results. That's a fundamental shift. 

Championships in junior classes are no longer the only measure. Performances under real F1 pressure weigh heavier. FP1 sessions. Substitute appearances. Moments when pressure is truly palpable. 

Bearman delivered. His Saudi Arabia substitute was impressive. His FP1 sessions professional. He proved he could perform when it mattered. 

The human side 

Mexico provided ultimate proof. Fourth place. Epic duel with Verstappen. Bearman showed not only speed but also fighting spirit and race intelligence. 

A viral Viaplay video captured his personality. The boy behind the wheel. F1 doesn't just promote drivers. It promotes personalities. Bearman has both. 

Fred Vasseur was full of praise. "He brought it all together. He made zero mistakes and that pays off." From the Ferrari team boss that means a lot. 

What follows for 2025? 

Rumors strongly point to Esteban Ocon as teammate. Experienced one-time race winner next to young impetuous rookie. Fascinating dynamic. 

For Bearman this is beginning, not end. He proved that modern route to F1 revolves around more than just winning in lower classes. Political alliances, performances under pressure, personality - all crucial. 

His story is inspiring. But it's also strategic. Ferrari placed their pawn perfectly. Haas gets talent with potential. Bearman gets his chance. 

From karting to pinnacle. The dream that became reality through hard work, timing, and right alliances. That's modern F1.

