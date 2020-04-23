user icon
Steiner: Haas not hoarding money by furloughing staff

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner denies that his team is hoarding money by placing its staff on furlough and seeking government benefits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The American outfit is one of several UK-based teams that has laid off its staff and applied for the government scheme that sees furloughed personnel paid 80% of their wages.

Steiner: Gene Haas wants to see F1 project through | Horner: Introduce customer cars to save costs

Steiner insists that all measures are being done to ensure that the employees will have jobs when they are free to return to work.

“You never take it [the news of furlough] well, but most of our people understand why we are doing it,” Steiner told Formula1.com.

“This is not to cut them short, it’s to make sure they have a job in the future. There is nothing malicious, we’re not being cheap or trying to hoard money.

“We try to do the best we can. A lot of people who have lost their jobs. [in other industries]. So long as we can keep the jobs, that is what we try to do.”

There is concern over the long-lasting impact that coronavirus could have on the teams, with Zak Brown stating that up to four F1 teams could drop from the grid.

Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams recently asserted that going racing in 2020 is critical for her team's survival in F1.

“It hurts every business,” Steiner added. “We have very limited income. FOM tries to help. But we don’t know if we go back racing.

“I personally think we will but you have to plan for the worst, that we have no income from FOM. And if we have no income someone needs to pay – and those funds are limited. It wouldn’t be right to pay if nothing has happened.”

  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 354

    What a ridiculous suggestion - HAAAS like others are doing what it takes to survive........they are not after all Ferrari !

    • Apr 23 2020 - 18:00
  • siggy74

    Posts: 122

    Makes sense for us to get paid ;p

    rather than let go :)

    no winners in this mess, well may be some from the east buying up assets cheaper ;p

    • Apr 23 2020 - 23:30
  • greatbigdong

    Posts: 20

    The idea that teams are using this as a way of hoarding money is completely unfair. I can assure you that all teams are bleeding money right now. They are doing what they can to survive - as part of that survival, staff will hopefully have a job to go back to. No one is making a killing out of this pandemic - business and people are doing what they can to hope they come out ok at the other end. To imply or state that HAAS is doing otherwise is just crap.

