Haas unveils pictures of 2020 car

Haas has unveiled the first pictures of its latest car, the VF-20, in a new, redesigned livery.
The livery uses grey, black and red in a new way, following on from its black and gold livery from 2019.
The team has retained Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for a fourth season, as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 3019 campaign.
Its 2019 black and gold livery was inspired by its former title sponsor Rich Energy - a deal that collapsed midway through the season.
Haas has returned to the colours that it used during its first years in F1 - using flashes of red on the grey and black main body.
2019 saw the American squad finish the season 9th in the championship standings, as it struggled with car development and its race pace.
2020 will be team’s fifth year in F1, having originally joined the grid in 2016.
It will continue to be powered by Ferrari, who has supplied it power units since its maiden year in the sport.
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (6)Login to reply
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,794
best haas livery so far
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
haha
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,197
This livery is a painfully unimaginative and dull as the one from their ugly-ass Nascar car. Maybe it's deliberate, maybe they want to keep them consistent and don't want anything that looks too good? I seriously don't get it. I've seen John Deere tractors with more exciting paint jobs.
Kean
Posts: 642
In a way I agree, but it's better than the clay-gray they had one year. Last years livery was better, and yet I prefer this one because it's not associated with a shady sponsor.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,903
It's their best non-controversial livery so far. But it is uninspired for sure. But I think that's on purpose: it's them showing off just how much empty space there is for a title sponsor.
boudy
Posts: 1,166
Non consistent drivers will bring this team down. taking a pun on Nico Hulkenberg would have been the better way to go. Where o where is an up and coming American talent that will bring lots of American $$$ to the team. Still persisting with Grosjean for me a driver that screws up most of the time. Did he make the car any better in 2019 or 2018 ... They desperately need a driver that is more consistent and talented.