Haas unveils pictures of 2020 car

Haas unveils pictures of 2020 car

  • Published on 06 Feb 2020 15:00
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas has unveiled the first pictures of its latest car, the VF-20, in a new, redesigned livery. 

The livery uses grey, black and red in a new way, following on from its black and gold livery from 2019.

The team has retained Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for a fourth season, as it looks to bounce back from a disappointing 3019 campaign.

Its 2019 black and gold livery was inspired by its former title sponsor Rich Energy - a deal that collapsed midway through the season.

Haas has returned to the colours that it used during its first years in F1 - using flashes of red on the grey and black main body. 

2019 saw the American squad finish the season 9th in the championship standings, as it struggled with car development and its race pace.

2020 will be team’s fifth year in F1, having originally joined the grid in 2016.

It will continue to be powered by Ferrari, who has supplied it power units since its maiden year in the sport. 

Replies (6)

  f1fan0101

    best haas livery so far

    Feb 6 2020 - 20:52
  ajpennypacker

    This livery is a painfully unimaginative and dull as the one from their ugly-ass Nascar car. Maybe it's deliberate, maybe they want to keep them consistent and don't want anything that looks too good? I seriously don't get it. I've seen John Deere tractors with more exciting paint jobs.

    Feb 6 2020 - 21:37
    Kean

      In a way I agree, but it's better than the clay-gray they had one year. Last years livery was better, and yet I prefer this one because it's not associated with a shady sponsor.

      Feb 6 2020 - 23:59
    calle.itw

      It's their best non-controversial livery so far. But it is uninspired for sure. But I think that's on purpose: it's them showing off just how much empty space there is for a title sponsor.

      Feb 7 2020 - 16:32
  boudy

    Non consistent drivers will bring this team down. taking a pun on Nico Hulkenberg would have been the better way to go. Where o where is an up and coming American talent that will bring lots of American $$$ to the team. Still persisting with Grosjean for me a driver that screws up most of the time. Did he make the car any better in 2019 or 2018 ... They desperately need a driver that is more consistent and talented.

    Feb 8 2020 - 07:15

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

