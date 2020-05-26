user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
F1 still 'a very expensive sport' despite budget cap - Steiner

F1 still 'a very expensive sport' despite budget cap - Steiner

  • Published on 26 May 2020 17:26
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says Formula 1 remains “a “very expensive sport” despite the introduction of a budget cap next year.

Teams will only be permitted to spend $145 million throughout the 2021 season, which is set to be reduced to $140 million in 2022 before a further decrease to $135 million from 2023 to 2025.

The cap has been injected in order to save smaller teams from going bust by equalising the playing field and providing a stronger chance for more teams to achieve podiums and race wins.

MORESteiner: Eight races would be financially worse for teams than no races

When asked by Sky F1 if the budget cap will be enough for investors to stick around, Steiner said: “The proof is in the pudding and when we get to sign the new Concorde Agreement for the next five years we'll see if these people will stay in the sport.

“I think, if they were staying before, it's [F1] is a lot more interesting now. We need to push more so we can make this a break-even business at least going forward and that's one of my jobs to do for Mr [Gene] Haas, trying to get to the point where his investments are smaller.”

Steiner hopeful budget cap will mean new teams

F1 saw three teams (HRT, Caterham and Manor) drop off the grid in the last decade, while Haas is the only new private entry since 2010.

However, Steiner is hopeful that the budget cap will encourage new outfits to join the grid and expand the F1 field beyond its current 20 seats.

“For teams coming in, when the budget cap is discussed, there are always some people out there who think they can make money with it. It's still a very expensive sport.

“You still need to invest an awful lot of money to get somewhere. Manufacturers, I hope they see it and I think a good thing. If the board of directors see a cap, they know how much they can spend as a maximum.

“You start with one number and after five years this number says tripled or quadrupled what you said before. So now there is a stake in the ground saying 'This is the maximum you can spend by regulation'. 

“It's pretty clear now but before it was 'How long is a piece of string? How much do you want to invest?' So I think it's a good thing and hopefully, we can get corporates or car manufacturers which would be best, to invest in Formula 1.”

F1 News Guenther Steiner Haas
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,258

    Perhaps its time for Haas to re-evaluate if F1 is the sport they should be participating in. Doesn't Indy, NASCAR accept new teams?

    • + 0
    • May 26 2020 - 19:32
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,800

      Haas already has a NASCAR team

      • + 0
      • May 26 2020 - 22:58
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,258

      So, one of those Netflix star’s dramas.

      • + 0
      • May 27 2020 - 01:56

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Where will Sebastian Vettel be in 2021?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

IT Guenther Steiner
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Apr 7 1965 (55)
  • Place of b. Merano, Italy, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 48,945 comments on Haas
  • star 14 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar