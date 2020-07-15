user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Steiner hoping for improved form for Haas in Hungary

Steiner hoping for improved form for Haas in Hungary

  • Published on 15 Jul 2020 09:36
  • comments 4
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner insists that the team can improve throughout the season and can hope for a better race in Hungary this weekend, despite not scoring any points in the opening two rounds in Austria.

Drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix just outside the points with twelfth and thirteenth.

However, there was some improved form in the second race compared to the team's finishing order during the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago, which is something Steiner hopes can continue, despite knowing that the season will not be an easy feat for the team.

“On tracks like this [the Red Bull Ring] the pecking order is pretty clear, we are in the latter half of the field," Steiner told ESPN.

"But I want to see on tracks like Hungary – slower tracks basically where we don’t have the long straights — how we do there.

“I think we can gain something there because in Barcelona testing we were quicker than we were in Austria compared to other people. But again we need to go at least to Hungary to do a good race and see where we end up. But for sure it won’t be an easy year for us.”

Steiner 'happy' with current driver lineup due to on-track changes

Steiner also noted his delight with current drivers Grosjean and Magnussen and how they've managed with racing each other on track.

Last year, the two teammates made contact with each other on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix, forcing a double retirement for Haas before again making contact at the following round in Germany, leading to Steiner threatening to fire them if the situation did not improve.

However, Steiner said he was happy with the way they battled together during last Sunday's race, as the drivers were fair and managed to bring both cars home, albeit for no points.

“It was about time! It took a few years too long and a few crashes too many,” Steiner commented.

“I think what was said last year worked. They were well behaved. For sure they are never happy but it’s actually very difficult on the pit wall to manage it because we do not really see what’s going on.

“You see it from the onboard camera but we don’t see how much they push and how much they don’t push.”

F1 News Romain Grosjean Kevin Magnussen Guenther Steiner Haas
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • Kean

    Posts: 673

    It's a track that's forgiving for cars with less power, so I'm expecting better showings from all Ferrari powered teams.

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2020 - 10:53
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,284

      Can hardly be worse, can it?

      • + 0
      • Jul 15 2020 - 16:15
  • f1ski

    Posts: 631

    Gunter and Claire must be sharing notes

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2020 - 12:49
  • f1dave

    Posts: 761

    After his ideas on reverse grids I really don't listen to much of what he has to say.

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2020 - 14:47

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

HU Grand Prix of Hungary

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 15:10

Related news

Give your opinion!

Who was your Austrian GP driver of the day?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 104
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (34)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 49,631 comments on Haas
  • star 14 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule
show sidebar